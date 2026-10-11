FIR against Congress MLA Jignesh Mevani, seven others for obstructing police

AHMEDABAD: An FIR has been registered against Congress MLA Jignesh Mevani and seven others for allegedly obstructing a police inspector, creating a commotion inside Pethapur police station and attempting to incite tensions between communities during the campaign for the Gandhinagar Municipal Corporation elections, according to the FIR.

The incident allegedly took place on October 8 after Yunus Parmar, the Congress candidate from Ward No. 4, was called to the police station for questioning following a complaint that he and his associates had threatened a BJP campaigner.

The Police Station Officer (PSO) of Pethapur police station confirmed that an FIR had been registered against Mevani and the others on Sunday night and added no one had been arrested.

According to the complaint filed by Police Inspector AM Desai, who is posted at Pethapur police station, BJP candidate's campaigner Bhavesh Bhavsar was allegedly threatened by Parmar and his associates at Sanjari Park in Pethapur around 10 pm on October 8.

They allegedly warned Bhavsar against campaigning or entering the area and threatened him with dire consequences.

A written complaint was subsequently submitted to Pethapur police station against Parmar and unidentified associates, the FIR states.

Desai said that when he was questioning Parmar in connection with the complaint as part of his official duty, Mevani and the other accused allegedly formed an unlawful assembly and entered the writer's room of the police station.