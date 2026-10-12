Brothers steal Rs 45.29 lakh from parcel service firm in UP's Kalupur; held in Agra

AHMEDABAD: Gujarat’s Ahmedabad City Police have arrested two brothers in Uttar Pradesh’s Agra district for allegedly stealing Rs 45.29 lakh from a parcel service firm in Kalupur, where they worked.

The accused, who allegedly fled after the September 7 theft, were apprehended by the Local Crime Branch (LCB) Zone-3 on October 11 under Section 35(1)(e) of the Bharatiya Nagarik Suraksha Sanhita, 2023.

Police have recovered Rs 3.32 lakh worth of assets, including Rs 1.80 lakh in cash and three mobile phones, from them. According to the Ahmedabad police, the theft took place at K. Mangilal Parcel Service, located within the jurisdiction of Kalupur Police Station.

The two employees allegedly made off with Rs 45,29,910 before fleeing, following which a case was registered at the police station.

With the accused absconding, the LCB Zone-3 team launched an investigation to trace their whereabouts. Police Sub-Inspector V.H. Rathod and his team pursued leads and gathered specific intelligence that eventually led them to Agra in Uttar Pradesh.

Acting on the information, the police apprehended the accused, identified as Yashvir Ramavatar Parmar (23) and Dalvir Ramavatar Parmar (32).

During the operation, the police seized Rs 1.80 lakh in cash and three mobile phones collectively valued at approximately Rs 1.52 lakh, taking the total value of the recovered property to Rs 3.32 lakh.

A case has been registered at Ahmedabad City’s Kalupur Police Station under Sections 306 and 54 of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS).

Further investigation is underway to establish the circumstances of the alleged theft and trace the remaining amount, police said.