Ahmedabad Diary: Former CM Vaghela’s Congress comeback buzz grows

Former CM’s Cong comeback buzz grows
Political corridors in Gujarat are abuzz with speculation of former CM Shankersinh Vaghela (BAPU) returning to the Congress. With “Bapu” already appearing alongside Congress leaders at public meetings, party watchers believe a formal announcement may be the only missing piece. However, his possible homecoming is reportedly not finding acceptance within the party. Sources claim some senior leaders remain uneasy about his re-entry. The intrigue deepened when veteran leader Shaktisinh Gohil was asked about Vaghela’s possible return. In a carefully worded response, Gohil said leaders unhappy with the BJP were joining the Congress.
Major administrative reshuffle on the cards?
The prospect of a major bureaucratic shake-up has set the corridors of the state’s power centres abuzz. Sources in administrative circles suggest that long-awaited transfer orders could be issued by the end of the month, triggering speculation over whose Diwali will bring cheer and whose could be disrupted. Although the government has already transferred some Collectors and SPs, several officers have completed three years at their current postings, fuelling expectations of another round of reshuffling. The buzz is not confined to district-level appointments. Officers at the Secretariat and Police Bhavan are also reportedly keeping their fingers crossed.
Mann, AAP MLA, meet Sardhardham saints
With the 2027 Assembly elections on the horizon, a meeting in Amritsar involving Punjab Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann, AAP MLA Gopal Italia and saints associated with Sardhardham has set political circles speculating about the party’s next move. The gathering, described as a spiritual interaction, assumed political significance because of Sardhardham’s links with the Patidar community, a key constituency in Gujarat politics. Italia, who represents Visavadar, was also seen wearing a turban at the meeting. Among those present was Swami Nityaswarupdas, adding to the interest surrounding the interaction.
Dilip Singh Kshatriya
Our correspondent in Gujarat
dilipsingh@newindianexpress.com