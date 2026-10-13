Ahmedabad Diary: Former CM Vaghela’s Congress comeback buzz grows

Former CM’s Cong comeback buzz grows

Political corridors in Gujarat are abuzz with speculation of former CM Shankersinh Vaghela (BAPU) returning to the Congress. With “Bapu” already appearing alongside Congress leaders at public meetings, party watchers believe a formal announcement may be the only missing piece. However, his possible homecoming is reportedly not finding acceptance within the party. Sources claim some senior leaders remain uneasy about his re-entry. The intrigue deepened when veteran leader Shaktisinh Gohil was asked about Vaghela’s possible return. In a carefully worded response, Gohil said leaders unhappy with the BJP were joining the Congress.

Major administrative reshuffle on the cards?

The prospect of a major bureaucratic shake-up has set the corridors of the state’s power centres abuzz. Sources in administrative circles suggest that long-awaited transfer orders could be issued by the end of the month, triggering speculation over whose Diwali will bring cheer and whose could be disrupted. Although the government has already transferred some Collectors and SPs, several officers have completed three years at their current postings, fuelling expectations of another round of reshuffling. The buzz is not confined to district-level appointments. Officers at the Secretariat and Police Bhavan are also reportedly keeping their fingers crossed.