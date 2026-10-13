Gujarat civic polls: BJP retains power in Gandhinagar, two other urban local bodies

AHMEDABAD: The BJP has reinforced its dominance over Gujarat’s urban political landscape, retaining the Gujarat capital’s Gandhinagar Municipal Corporation with 38 of 44 seats, while the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) failed to open its account.

However, the Congress registered a modest recovery, increasing its tally from two seats in 2021 to five this time, including a clean sweep in Ward 6. The results across Gandhinagar, Okha, Thara and local body by-elections underline the BJP’s continued electoral strength, even as pockets of resistance remain.

The verdict in Gandhinagar, the state capital, is a setback for AAP’s ambition to emerge as a credible alternative to both the BJP and Congress in Gujarat.

The party, which had won one seat in the previous civic election, lost its representation entirely, raising questions about its ability to convert its political outreach into electoral gains in the state.

The BJP, meanwhile, secured a comfortable majority despite losing three seats compared with its tally of 41 in the October 2021 election. Its latest victory consolidates its control over the civic body, although the reduced tally suggests that the contest was not entirely without challenges.

Congress rebounds, but BJP retains commanding lead

Of the 44 seats spread across 11 wards, the BJP won 38, the Congress secured five and an independent candidate claimed one. The election recorded a turnout of 59.25%, with 1,54,045 of the 2,59,985 registered voters casting their ballots.

The BJP swept all four seats in Wards 1, 3, 4, 5, 8, 9, 10 and 11, demonstrating its organisational strength across most of the capital’s civic divisions. It also won three seats in Ward 2, where an independent candidate secured the remaining seat, and three in Ward 7, leaving one seat for the Congress.

The biggest surprise came from Ward 6, where the Congress swept all four seats, denying the BJP a foothold. The result offered the opposition a rare but significant victory in a civic election otherwise dominated by the ruling party.

Although the Congress improved its tally from two seats in 2021 to five, the gains remain limited against the BJP’s overwhelming majority. Nevertheless, the Ward 6 sweep gives the party a foothold to rebuild its organisation and challenge the ruling party in subsequent elections.