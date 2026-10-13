Gujarat civic polls: BJP retains power in Gandhinagar, two other urban local bodies

AHMEDABAD: The BJP has reinforced its dominance over Gujarat’s urban political landscape, retaining the Gujarat capital’s Gandhinagar Municipal Corporation with 38 of 44 seats, while the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) failed to open its account.
However, the Congress registered a modest recovery, increasing its tally from two seats in 2021 to five this time, including a clean sweep in Ward 6. The results across Gandhinagar, Okha, Thara and local body by-elections underline the BJP’s continued electoral strength, even as pockets of resistance remain.
The verdict in Gandhinagar, the state capital, is a setback for AAP’s ambition to emerge as a credible alternative to both the BJP and Congress in Gujarat.
The party, which had won one seat in the previous civic election, lost its representation entirely, raising questions about its ability to convert its political outreach into electoral gains in the state.
The BJP, meanwhile, secured a comfortable majority despite losing three seats compared with its tally of 41 in the October 2021 election. Its latest victory consolidates its control over the civic body, although the reduced tally suggests that the contest was not entirely without challenges.
Congress rebounds, but BJP retains commanding lead
Of the 44 seats spread across 11 wards, the BJP won 38, the Congress secured five and an independent candidate claimed one. The election recorded a turnout of 59.25%, with 1,54,045 of the 2,59,985 registered voters casting their ballots.
The BJP swept all four seats in Wards 1, 3, 4, 5, 8, 9, 10 and 11, demonstrating its organisational strength across most of the capital’s civic divisions. It also won three seats in Ward 2, where an independent candidate secured the remaining seat, and three in Ward 7, leaving one seat for the Congress.
The biggest surprise came from Ward 6, where the Congress swept all four seats, denying the BJP a foothold. The result offered the opposition a rare but significant victory in a civic election otherwise dominated by the ruling party.
Although the Congress improved its tally from two seats in 2021 to five, the gains remain limited against the BJP’s overwhelming majority. Nevertheless, the Ward 6 sweep gives the party a foothold to rebuild its organisation and challenge the ruling party in subsequent elections.
AAP’s Gujarat challenge faces another test
AAP’s failure to win a single seat is among the most consequential outcomes of the Gandhinagar election. Having secured one seat in 2021, the party has now lost its presence in the civic body, weakening its immediate claim to be a serious alternative in Gujarat’s urban political contests.
The outcome also comes against the backdrop of AAP’s efforts to expand beyond its existing pockets of support and position itself as a challenger to the BJP.
While a single municipal election cannot determine the party’s statewide prospects, its inability to retain even one seat in the capital highlights the difficulty of translating political visibility into a sustainable local electoral base.
For the Congress, the results offer some encouragement but stop short of signalling a broad revival. Its five-seat tally and Ward 6 sweep demonstrate that it can still win local contests, even as the BJP remains far ahead in the overall numbers.
BJP dominates Okha and Thara
The BJP’s success extended beyond Gandhinagar. In the Okha Municipality elections, it won 33 seats, while the Congress secured three, further strengthening the ruling party’s position in the coastal civic body.
In Thara Municipality, the BJP won 19 seats against the Congress’s five. The BJP swept all seats in Ward 4, reinforcing its advantage in the local contest.
Meanwhile, reports of Congress candidates losing their security deposits in Ward 3 added to the party’s challenges in the municipality.
Taken together, the results in Gandhinagar, Okha and Thara point to the BJP’s ability to retain a commanding position across several local bodies. However, the scale of its victories varies by location, and the Congress’s performance in selected wards shows that opposition candidates can still make inroads.
By-elections produce a mixed opposition picture
The local body by-elections also delivered victories for parties other than the BJP, preventing the results from becoming a uniform sweep for the ruling party.
BJP candidate Ranjani Rathwa won the Ward 4 by-election in Chhota Udepur Municipality. The BJP also secured victories in the Kheralu Municipality and Bayad Municipality by-elections in Aravalli district.
The Congress, meanwhile, won the Thoriyali-Khodapipar seat in the Rajkot District Panchayat, while AAP captured the Bhadthar District Panchayat seat in Devbhumi Dwarka district.
These victories provide the opposition with pockets of representation despite the BJP’s broader dominance. AAP’s win in Bhadthar is particularly notable against the backdrop of its zero-seat result in Gandhinagar, demonstrating that its local electoral performance is not uniform across Gujarat.
The larger political message
The overall verdict reinforces the BJP’s hold over Gujarat’s local political institutions, with its commanding victories in Gandhinagar, Okha and Thara providing evidence of its continued organisational strength.
Yet the results also contain important qualifications. The BJP’s Gandhinagar tally fell from 41 to 38, the Congress increased its representation, and opposition parties won selected local body by-elections. These developments suggest that, although the BJP remains the dominant force, localised contests can still produce openings for its rivals.
For the Congress, the immediate challenge will be to build on its gains rather than treat a handful of victories as evidence of a statewide resurgence. For AAP, the contrasting outcomes in Gandhinagar and Bhadthar underline the need to establish a more consistent local presence.
With Gujarat’s political parties preparing for the next round of electoral battles, the local body results offer the BJP a strong reaffirmation of its position, while leaving the opposition with the task of turning scattered victories into a broader and more durable challenge.