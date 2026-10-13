One more resident doctor held for ragging junior who died by suicide in Surat; third arrest so far

SURAT: Police have arrested one more resident doctor in connection with the alleged harassment and ragging of a first-year postgraduate medical student, who died by suicide at Surat's Government Medical College (GMC) in August this year, an official said on Tuesday.

With this, a total of three resident doctors have been arrested in connection with the case so far, he said.

"Accused doctor Anuj Maheshwari was arrested on Monday for his alleged involvement in ragging Harsh Pandya, who was found hanging in his hostel room on August 9," Assistant Commissioner of Police Z R Desai said.

Two other accused -- Dikshita Ghewaria and Hina Bhut -- were arrested on Sunday, he said.

The police had registered a case under section 108 (abetment of suicide) of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS) against four second-year PG students of the GMC, affiliated to New Civil Hospital, based on the report of the anti-ragging committee, he added.

The evidence includes the anti-ragging committee's report, technical evidence and statements, Desai said, adding that an investigation was underway.

The fourth accused in the case, Nirali Vasave, a resident of Vyara, is yet to be arrested, Desai said.

The accused have also been booked under sections 127 (2) (wrongful confinement), 352 (intentional insult with intent to provoke breach of peace) and 54 of the BNS and relevant provisions of the Scheduled Castes and the Scheduled Tribes (Prevention of Atrocities) Act, an official of Khatodara police station said.

As per the complaint lodged by the institute, second-year resident doctors are not permitted to assign any tasks to first-year resident doctors.