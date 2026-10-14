'Delhi’s Gen Z brings shame, Rajkot’s makes us proud’: Gujarat BJP leader Bhupendrasinh Chudasama

AHMEDABAD: Former Gujarat education minister Bhupendrasinh Chudasama on Wednesday drew a contrast between Gen Z in Delhi and Rajkot, criticising the former over its association with Indian ethos and Sanatan culture while praising the latter for its connection with traditional values.

Speaking after witnessing a ‘Talwar Raas’ performance at the Royal Palace in Rajkot, Chudasama said the youth in Delhi evoked a sense of shame in the context of Indian ethos and Sanatan culture, whereas the younger generation in Rajkot filled him with pride.

“On one hand, looking at the Gen Z in Delhi in the context of Indian ethos and Sanatan culture, one feels a sense of shame, whereas looking at this Gen Z, one feels pride. Let no one take this the wrong way,” Chudasama said.

His remarks placed the spotlight on the contrasting expressions of youth in the two cities, with the BJP leader using a traditional cultural performance in Rajkot as the backdrop for his political commentary on the younger generation.

Chudasama also referred to developments in Delhi while commenting on the consequences of people remaining silent. “The result of not speaking up is evident in Delhi,” he remarked, suggesting that the situation in the national capital reflected the consequences of a lack of intervention or response.

However, he did not elaborate further on the specific aspects of the Delhi protests that prompted his criticism.

The remarks come amid wider debates over the political voice, cultural identity and public expression of Gen Z, a generation increasingly visible in social and political movements. Chudasama’s comments reflect a distinction between youth participation that he associates with traditional cultural values and the form of protest witnessed in Delhi.

For Gujarat’s BJP leadership, cultural events have often served as platforms to highlight the state’s heritage and traditions. The Talwar Raas performance in Rajkot offered Chudasama an occasion to praise local youth while making a pointed political observation about developments elsewhere.

Chudasama, a senior BJP leader, served as a Cabinet minister in the second Vijay Rupani-led Gujarat government, holding portfolios that included Education, Law and Justice, Legislative and Parliamentary Affairs, and Civil Aviation.

His statement is likely to draw attention to how political leaders interpret the role of the younger generation in public life, particularly when questions of cultural identity and political dissent intersect.