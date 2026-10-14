Man mauled to death by lioness in Gujarat; family seeks increase in compensation

AHMEDABAD: A lioness mauled a 30-year-old man to death after attacking him while he was sleeping outside his home in Gujarat’s Gir Somnath district, sparking fear in a village bordering the Gir forest.

The incident in Valadar village has also triggered a compensation dispute, with the victim’s family refusing to accept his body, claiming that the Forest Department’s Rs 10 lakh assistance is insufficient to secure the future of his five children.

The incident has once again brought the growing human-lion conflict in Gujarat’s Saurashtra region into sharp focus, where big cats frequently venture into villages and agricultural fields.

The victim, Mahesh Pratap Rathod, was sleeping outside his house on a table late at night when the lioness attacked him and dragged him away. After his family returned home and found him missing, relatives and villagers launched a search. His body was eventually recovered around 1.5 to 2 km from his residence.

The incident plunged the family into grief and spread panic across Valadar and neighbouring areas. The body was shifted to a government hospital for a post-mortem examination, even as the family demanded higher compensation, saying the existing assistance would not ensure the future of the five children left behind by the deceased.

The incident has renewed concerns over the risks faced by residents of villages along the Gir forest landscape, where orchards and agricultural holdings bring people into close proximity with Asiatic lions.