Mother allegedly pushes 2-year-old daughter to death from fifth floor in Gujarat’s Rajkot

AHMEDABAD: A woman in Rajkot allegedly confessed to pushing her two-year-and-four-month-old daughter to her death from the fifth floor of a residential complex on October 12, after initially claiming that someone else had thrown the child, police said.

Investigators are probing the alleged motive amid reports of marital discord and the woman’s relationship with another person. The woman had been living with her daughter at her parental home following disputes with her husband and allegedly told police during questioning that she did not want the child because of her relationship with another person.

The girl died on the spot after falling from the building at around 7 pm. The case took a suspected murder turn after the child’s relatives questioned whether she could have climbed over the approximately four-foot-high wall at the spot on her own.

However, her initial account of the incident presented a different picture.

Speaking to the media on October 14, the woman claimed that she was in the bathroom on the evening of October 12 when she heard someone calling, “Mommy, Mommy!” She said she immediately rushed out and began searching for her daughter, asking neighbours whether the little girl was with them. After receiving negative responses, she said, she checked several households on the fourth floor but could not find her.

According to her account, she eventually went to the fifth floor, where residents were discussing a child who had fallen from above. She then took the lift downstairs and discovered that the child was her own daughter.

While recounting the incident, the woman reportedly appeared to faint two or three times and was revived when water was splashed on her face.