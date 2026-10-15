Surat police detain 70 workers protesting for weekly holidays, wage hikes in embroidery units

AHMEDABAD: Police detained around 70 workers in Gujarat’s Surat on October 15 as they headed to the district Collector’s office to demand weekly holidays and higher wages in embroidery units.

The crackdown comes amid growing concerns over working conditions in Gujarat’s textile hub, where workers have alleged long shifts, denial of statutory weekly holidays and dismissal for seeking leave.

The Pandesara police detained more than six worker leaders, including two prominent labour union representatives, even before the proposed satyagraha could begin.

As workers gathered near the Collector’s office to press their demands, police moved in, citing a lack of official permission. While some workers managed to escape, others were chased and detained.

More than 10 police buses and vans were deployed to transport the detained workers, underlining the scale of the police action. Surat City Deputy Commissioner of Police Rajesh Parmar said 60 to 70 workers were detained about 100 metres from the Collector’s office.

“Permission was not granted for the workers’ protest. The necessary conditions stipulated by the police for holding the event had not been met. Consequently, 60 to 70 workers were detained before they could reach the Collector’s office. Adequate security arrangements have been deployed at the Collector’s office,” Parmar said.

The action has brought the spotlight back on labour conditions in Surat’s textile sector, which depends heavily on migrant workers from states including Uttar Pradesh, Bihar and Odisha. Workers have alleged that several embroidery units deny them weekly holidays, impose 12-hour shifts and threaten or dismiss employees who seek leave.

The protest also comes days after Union Textiles Minister Giriraj Singh visited Surat on October 9 and played down concerns over workers returning to their native villages in search of employment.

“If a worker feels that better employment opportunities are available in their village, that choice cannot be termed an exodus,” Singh said, arguing that workers moving back to their home states should not automatically be interpreted as evidence of a crisis in Surat’s textile industry.