Ahir community threatens religious conversion rally over denial of OBC certificates in Gujarat

AHMEDABAD: The Ahir community on Friday submitted a representation to the Rajkot Collector, alleging that historical caste records had deprived its members of Other Backward Classes (OBC) benefits. The community warned that 10,000 people would gather for a religious conversion rally on December 28 if its demand for OBC certificates remained unresolved.

Jayanti Ahir, an ex-serviceman and author who led the representation, claimed that the community’s ancestors had refused to convert from Hinduism to Islam under Mughal rule nearly 450 years ago.

He alleged that the historical circumstances that shaped their caste identity continued to affect their descendants, leaving young people struggling to secure OBC certificates and access the benefits they believe they are entitled to.

“Our ancestors refused to abandon Hinduism, but their descendants are still paying the price,” Ahir said, alleging that the community had been subjected to centuries of injustice. He appealed to the state government and Hindu religious organisations to intervene before the dispute escalated into a mass protest.

According to Ahir, the dispute originated when 23 ancestors of the community were allegedly captured by Muslim invaders and subjected to coercion and atrocities intended to force them to embrace Islam. He claimed that they refused to surrender their religious identity despite the threats and persecution.

“Whether we live or die, we were born as Hindus, we shall die as Hindus, and our lineage shall remain Hindu,” Ahir quoted the ancestors as declaring. He alleged that their refusal angered the Mughal ruler, who subsequently imprisoned them.

Ahir further claimed that, during their imprisonment, the ancestors were assigned barbering duties, known as kshorkarma, on the grounds of their Nandvanshi lineage. He alleged that their release was linked to a punishment that burdened them with the supposed sins of killing a cow, a Brahmin, a child and a woman.