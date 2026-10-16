Gujarat government school teacher arrested for allegedly raping four Class 8 students over two years

AHMEDABAD: A government school teacher in Gujarat’s Amreli district has been arrested for allegedly sexually exploiting and raping four Class 8 students over the past two years. The case came to light after a child safety awareness campaign encouraged the girls to disclose the alleged abuse to their parents.

The Jafrabad police have registered an FIR under the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences (POCSO) Act and are investigating whether other students were also targeted.

The accused, identified as Ramshankar, was posted as a Class 2 teacher at a government school in the Jafrabad area. He is reportedly a native of Bhavnagar district. Police have also received information that he previously served as a government officer in Gir Somnath district, a detail being reported as part of his background.

According to the complaint, the accused allegedly used the pretext of asking the girls to make tea to summon them and subject them to inappropriate behaviour and sexual abuse. The alleged offences are said to have continued over an extended period, with the complaint indicating that the four students were victimised over the past two years.

The allegations came to light after one of the students disclosed the matter, prompting the police to initiate an investigation. During the preliminary inquiry, investigators found that three other students had allegedly faced similar abuse.

Confirming the registration of the case, Nayana Goradiya, Deputy Superintendent of Police (DySP), Rajula, said a complaint involving sexual assault and offences under the POCSO Act had been registered at Jafrabad Town Police Station.

“The investigation was initiated after information was provided by one of the students,” Goradiya said, adding that the police were recording the statements of the other students and collecting relevant evidence to establish the sequence of events.

She further indicated that the investigation had brought three additional alleged victims to light. Their statements are expected to help investigators establish the nature and extent of the alleged offences, while the police are also examining whether any other students may have been subjected to abuse.

According to Goradiya, the allegations surfaced following child safety awareness programmes organised by the Amreli district police in schools under Mission Smile, which included sessions explaining the concepts of “good touch” and “bad touch”.

The sessions were intended to help children recognise inappropriate behaviour and understand when and how to seek help. Following the programmes, the girls reportedly spoke to their parents about the alleged abuse, after which their families approached the police and the process of filing a formal complaint began.