IT department alleges Rs 843.97-crore bogus political party donation racket, Rs 250-crore tax loss in Gujarat

AHMEDABAD: The Income Tax Department has lodged a complaint with the CID (Crime) against eight accused in Gujarat over an alleged Rs 843.97-crore bogus political donation racket that reportedly caused a loss of more than Rs 250 crore to the government exchequer.

The complaint alleges that the New Naroda-based Aam Janmat Party, which was purportedly operating only on paper, issued bogus donation receipts and maintained fabricated financial records to facilitate fraudulent tax deductions.

The complaint, filed on Thursday, names the party, its national president, treasurer, a chartered accountant, financial transfer managers and auditors. The alleged racket involved routing funds through bank accounts and shell entities, withdrawing the money in cash and returning it to the original contributors after deducting commissions.

According to the Income Tax Department's findings, the scheme was designed to help major taxpayers claim illegitimate tax benefits while disguising the movement of unaccounted money through apparently legitimate political donations.

The alleged fraud came to light during an investigation into data and information recovered in an Income Tax Department raid in Ranchi, Jharkhand.

Investigators found that the Aam Janmat Party, registered in New Naroda, Gujarat, allegedly had little genuine political or electoral activity and was primarily used to generate bogus financial transactions.

The department's complaint alleges that the party's office existed only on paper and that it was established to collect commissions by facilitating fraudulent donation transactions rather than pursuing legitimate political activities.

Under the alleged arrangement, major taxpayers from across the country transferred money to the party through banking channels. In return, they received bogus donation receipts that enabled them to claim tax deductions under Section 80GGC of the Income-Tax Act.

The transactions reportedly covered the financial years 2022-23 and 2023-24. By creating a formal banking trail and issuing donation receipts, the accused allegedly made the transactions appear legitimate, even though the money was subsequently returned to the contributors through informal channels.