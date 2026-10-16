VHP tells ‘non-Hindus’ to leave Ahmedabad garba event; ‘not my message’, says singer Aditya Gadhvi

Popular Gujarati folk singer Aditya Gadhvi has distanced himself from the Vishva Hindu Parishad’s announcement asking non-Hindus and Muslims to leave a garba event in Ahmedabad, saying it was not his message.

A video that has gone viral on social media shows anchor and radio jockey Akash Trivedi asking non-Hindus and Muslims to leave the venue from the stage during the ‘Rang Morla ft. Aditya Gadhvi’ programme, held on Wednesday at Savvana Party Plot on Shela Road in the city.

Gadhvi was performing at the event.

“A humble request to any ‘vidharmi’ (non-Hindus) and Muslims to leave the ground. The Vishva Hindu Parishad has come here to protect Sanatan Dharma,” Trivedi is heard saying in the video.

He also announced a helpline number, 8735873595, for reporting such people. “The VHP wants you (garba participants) to look around and report suspicious people to the helpline number,” the RJ added.

Gujarat VHP spokesperson Hitendrasinh Rajput defended the announcement, saying it was part of a routine exercise carried out by Bajrang Dal volunteers at garba events in the state.

“Usually, Bajrang Dal, the youth wing of the VHP, visits garba events in Ahmedabad and meets the organisers, asking them to prevent non-Hindus from entering the venue. Sometimes, they also apply tilak on the foreheads of men attending the events and remove suspicious people from the ground,” Rajput told PTI.

Bajrang Dal volunteers visited the ‘Rang Morla’ event in Ahmedabad on Wednesday and requested the organisers to prevent non-Hindus from entering the venue, he said. The organisers subsequently made the announcement from the stage, Rajput added.