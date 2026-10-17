Gujarat gold refinery murder: Prime accused shot after allegedly firing at police during weapon recovery

AHMEDABAD: The prime shooter in the sensational Rajkot refinery robbery and murder case in Gujarat opened fire on a police team while being taken to recover concealed weapons on October 16, prompting officers to retaliate and shoot him in the leg.

The accused, 21-year-old Anurag Rajput, allegedly pulled out a hidden firearm and fired two rounds at the personnel near Gundala village on the Rajkot-Ahmedabad highway. Police returned one round in self-defence, injuring him above the right knee. He was subsequently taken to Rajkot Civil Hospital under heavy security.

The dramatic exchange of fire came just days after the Rajkot Crime Branch, in coordination with Rajasthan Police and other law enforcement teams, arrested 10 suspects in the robbery-cum-murder case involving Tanvi Gold Refinery in Rajkot's Aji GIDC area. The police have also claimed to have recovered the entire stolen consignment of gold and silver, valued at more than Rs 1.52 crore.

According to the police complaint, the incident occurred when a Detection of Crime Branch (DCB) team, accompanied by two independent witnesses, took Rajput to a location close to the entrance of Gundala village to recover weapons allegedly used in the October 14 crime.

During the exercise, the accused led the team to a thicket of baval (acacia) bushes, where he pointed out a country-made pistol valued at approximately Rs 10,000. However, the recovery operation took a violent turn when he allegedly produced another concealed firearm and suddenly opened fire on the police personnel.

According to the complaint filed by Police Sub-Inspector Vanrajsinh Dodiya, the accused fired two rounds at the team and also attempted to fire a third. The sudden gunfire triggered panic at the spot, forcing the officers to respond to the armed attack.