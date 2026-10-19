Gujarat power crisis hits industry before Diwali: Eight-hour cuts threaten Rs 1,000s crores loss

AHMEDABAD: Gujarat’s industrial engine is facing a major power shock just weeks before Diwali, with an eight-hour electricity shutdown directive threatening production, delivery schedules and business commitments across South Gujarat.

For the first time in 15 years, the region is grappling with a severe power crisis, forcing industries to rearrange operations at the height of the festive season.

The Southern Gujarat Chamber of Commerce and Industry (SGCCI) has warned that the disruption could trigger losses worth thousands of crores of rupees and jeopardise the livelihoods of nearly 25 lakh workers across the industrial belt they also wrote a letter to Gujarat CM.

With electricity supply scheduled to be suspended from 4 PM to midnight on designated staggering holidays, more than 250 small and large industrial units in Navsari GIDC are confronting uncertainty. The timing could hardly be worse: textile, diamond, manufacturing and other industries in the Surat–South Gujarat belt are racing against deadlines to complete Diwali orders worth crores of rupees.

Behind the crisis lies a combination of soaring international coal and gas prices, geopolitical tensions, coal shortages, lower-than-expected wind power generation and dwindling water levels in dams. As electricity generation struggles to keep pace with demand, industries have been asked to shoulder the burden through scheduled power cuts.