Gujarat’s power demand hits record 29,822 MW; CM Bhupendra Patel orders faster action

AHMEDABAD: Gujarat’s power demand has reached an unprecedented high, putting the state’s energy infrastructure under mounting pressure and forcing the government to fast-track short-term arrangements and long-term capacity expansion.

At a high-level meeting at his residence, Chief Minister Bhupendra Patel reviewed the demand-supply situation and directed the Energy Department to expedite measures to ensure uninterrupted electricity for farmers, industries and households.

The scale of the challenge is stark. On October 16, Gujarat recorded peak electricity demand of 29,822 MW, up 36.6% from 21,822 MW in October last year. Daily consumption climbed to 574 million units from 457 million units, marking an increase of nearly 27%. Moreover, demand during September and October has risen by around 4,000 MW, or 12%, compared with previous years.

Several factors have converged to drive the surge. Weak monsoon conditions and the impact of El Niño have kept temperatures elevated, pushing up air-conditioning and cooling loads. Simultaneously, the government’s effort to provide adequate irrigation power to protect standing crops has driven agricultural demand to a daily peak of 12,000 MW. Industrial consumption has also gathered pace ahead of Diwali.