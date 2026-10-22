Gujarat drug network busted: crime branch seizes narcotics worth over Rs 25 crore in Ahmedabad

AHMEDABAD: In a major crackdown on interstate drug trafficking, Gujarat’s Ahmedabad City Crime Branch, in coordination with the Surat Crime Branch, has arrested three alleged drug traffickers and seized narcotics worth more than ₹25 crore near the CTM Express Highway toll plaza.

The operation has exposed a suspected supply network targeting multiple locations across Gujarat, with the accused facing interrogation over their alleged roles in the illegal trade.

Gujarat’s fight against drug trafficking has scored a significant breakthrough, with a joint operation by the Ahmedabad and Surat Crime Branches dismantling an alleged interstate narcotics network within the jurisdiction of Ramol Police Station.

Acting together, the two units intercepted three suspects near the CTM Express Highway toll plaza and recovered substantial quantities of mephedrone and heroin, dealing a major blow to the suspected supply chain operating across state boundaries.

According to the police, the seized consignment included 2,497.490 grams of mephedrone (MD) and 4,531.220 grams of heroin. Investigators have assessed the value of mephedrone at approximately ₹1.2 crore per kilogram and heroin at ₹5 crore per kilogram. The seizure has been valued at more than ₹25 crore, highlighting the scale of the alleged operation and the potential reach of the trafficking network.