Gujarat: Former BJP MLA Jetha Solanki returns to Congress ahead of 2027 elections

AHMEDABAD: Political realignments ahead of the 2027 Gujarat Assembly elections have begun, with former BJP MLA Jetha Dana Solanki returning to the Congress.
At the meeting, on Thursday Solanki rejoined Congress, Welcomed by state in-charge Randeep Surjewala in Rajkot, along with State Congress president, regional leaders, a former state president and a former MP were also present.
Solanki cited public dissatisfaction in Kodinar, alleging harassment by BJP leaders Dinu Bogha Solanki and Shiva Solanki, along with mounting hardships faced by farmers and local residents.
Solanki returning to the Congress, reversing the more familiar trend of Congress leaders crossing over to the ruling BJP. His return has brought Kodinar in Saurashtra into the political spotlight, with allegations of public grievances against local BJP leaders emerging at the centre of his decision.
Explaining his decision, Solanki alleged that ordinary citizens in Kodinar were struggling to get their work done because of harassment by what he described as “anti-social elements”. He specifically accused BJP leaders Dinu Bogha Solanki and Shiva Solanki of creating difficulties for local residents.
"Although I am not personally being harassed, the people are facing difficulties and are being troubled. Their work is not getting done," Solanki said, arguing that his move was driven by the grievances of ordinary citizens rather than personal considerations.
He further claimed that dissatisfaction among residents had prompted local leaders to urge him to return to the Congress. “I am joining the Congress at the request of local residents and leaders. I have taken this decision out of respect for the sentiments of the people of this region, without any prior commitments,” he said.
Beyond the allegations of harassment, Solanki raised concerns over the economic pressures facing Kodinar. He said farmers were struggling with rising prices of seeds and fertilisers, adding that the region lacked essential facilities. He also alleged that institutions established by earlier generations had been transferred to a private company without consulting local residents.
The claims have not been independently verified, and no response from the BJP leaders named by Solanki was provided in the account.
Solanki’s political journey adds significance to his return. He joined the BJP and won the Kodinar Assembly seat in 2012, subsequently serving as a Parliamentary Secretary. However, in 2017, he resigned as BJP MLA and relinquished his other positions, fuelling speculation about a possible return to the Congress.
That speculation has now ended with his formal re-entry into the opposition party. With the 2027 Assembly elections approaching, his return places local grievances, farmers’ concerns and the political contest in Saurashtra back in focus.