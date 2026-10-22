Gujarat: Former BJP MLA Jetha Solanki returns to Congress ahead of 2027 elections

AHMEDABAD: Political realignments ahead of the 2027 Gujarat Assembly elections have begun, with former BJP MLA Jetha Dana Solanki returning to the Congress.

At the meeting, on Thursday Solanki rejoined Congress, Welcomed by state in-charge Randeep Surjewala in Rajkot, along with State Congress president, regional leaders, a former state president and a former MP were also present.

Solanki cited public dissatisfaction in Kodinar, alleging harassment by BJP leaders Dinu Bogha Solanki and Shiva Solanki, along with mounting hardships faced by farmers and local residents.

Solanki returning to the Congress, reversing the more familiar trend of Congress leaders crossing over to the ruling BJP. His return has brought Kodinar in Saurashtra into the political spotlight, with allegations of public grievances against local BJP leaders emerging at the centre of his decision.

Explaining his decision, Solanki alleged that ordinary citizens in Kodinar were struggling to get their work done because of harassment by what he described as “anti-social elements”. He specifically accused BJP leaders Dinu Bogha Solanki and Shiva Solanki of creating difficulties for local residents.

"Although I am not personally being harassed, the people are facing difficulties and are being troubled. Their work is not getting done," Solanki said, arguing that his move was driven by the grievances of ordinary citizens rather than personal considerations.