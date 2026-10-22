Gujarat’s 24 hours air ambulance nears 100 missions, transports 50 vital organs

AHMEDABAD: Gujarat’s government-operated, round-the-clock air ambulance service is closing in on 100 missions since its launch in 2022, completing 48 patient transfers and 50 vital organ transportation missions.

Available to citizens across India at subsidised rates, the service aims to cut medical travel time and connect critically ill patients with specialised healthcare facilities.

Gujarat is taking emergency healthcare to the skies, with its dedicated air ambulance service completing 98 missions since 2022 and approaching the landmark 100-flight milestone.

The service, designed to accelerate critical patient transfers and facilitate time-sensitive organ transportation, is emerging as an additional lifeline for patients who cannot afford delays in reaching specialised medical facilities.

Of the 98 missions completed so far, 48 involved transporting patients requiring urgent or advanced medical care, while 50 were dedicated to moving vital human organs for transplantation. The figures underline the service’s dual role in emergency healthcare and transplant logistics, where every minute can influence medical outcomes.