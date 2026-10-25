BSF apprehends four Pakistani fishermen, seizes their boat in Gujarat’s Sir Creek region

NEW DELHI: The Border Security Force (BSF) has apprehended four Pakistani fishermen and seized their boat in the sensitive Sir Creek region of Gujarat’s Kutch district for allegedly entering Indian waters illegally, officials here said on Sunday.
The fishermen were intercepted on Saturday late evening during a routine patrol in the strategically significant area along the India-Pakistan maritime boundary, they said.
According to the officials, the BSF personnel detected the fishermen while patrolling the Sir Creek region and apprehended them along with their boat. However, the force has not yet officially disclosed the identities of the fishermen or provided details about the seized vessel.
The operation comes amid heightened vigilance along the border to prevent unauthorised crossings, infiltration and other illegal activities. The BSF maintains a close watch over the Sir Creek region, which is considered sensitive because of its location along the international boundary.
The area presents significant operational challenges for security personnel due to its marshy terrain, tidal creeks and shifting waterways, which make surveillance and patrolling difficult.
Incidents involving Pakistani fishermen entering Indian waters are not uncommon in the region, with fishermen occasionally crossing the maritime boundary while fishing. Such cases often result in their detention by Indian security personnel, followed by verification of their identities and the circumstances of their entry.
In previous incidents, the BSF has apprehended Pakistani fishermen and recovered fishing boats abandoned in Indian waters in and around Sir Creek.
The latest apprehension underscores the security challenges faced by border forces in monitoring the creek's intricate waterways and preventing unauthorised movement across the sensitive maritime frontier. Further details about the latest operation are awaited.