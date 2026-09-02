Gujarat: Over 1.5 lakh women face technical hurdles in receiving PM Matru Vandana Yojana benefits

AHMEDABAD: Gujarat’s maternity assistance system is facing a significant digital bottleneck, with official government data showing that over 1.5 lakh applicants registered on the Pradhan Mantri Matru Vandana Yojana (PMMVY) portal have not received benefits because of Aadhaar-related technical barriers.

The figures, placed before the Lok Sabha on August 7, 2026, show that 93,572 beneficiaries in the state were unable to receive benefits because their Aadhaar was not mapped with NPCI, while another 60,108 faced unsuccessful Aadhaar biometric or facial authentication with UIDAI.

Meanwhile, Gujarat recorded 75,437 rejected PMMVY installments between FY24 and August 5, 2026, with rejections peaking sharply at 51,520 in FY25, according to Lok Sabha data.

Across India, 6,13,633 beneficiaries faced Aadhaar-NPCI mapping problems and 5,29,554 faced biometric authentication failures, placing Gujarat among the states with a substantial number of beneficiaries caught in the digital verification pipeline.

75,437 rejections in less than four years

Gujarat’s PMMVY application data showed significant fluctuations in rejection numbers.

Between FY24 and August 5, 2026, Gujarat recorded a total of 12,64,021 applied installments , while 11,25,958 were approved. During the same period, 75,437 installments were recorded as rejected, based on the year-wise figures placed in the Lok Sabha.

In FY24, the state recorded 4,55,206 applied installments, 1,81,251 approvals and 4,877 rejections. However, in FY25, while applied installments fell to 3,11,383, the number of rejected installments jumped more than tenfold to 51,520.