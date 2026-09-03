Gulf of Kachchh emerges as year-round home for dolphins, survey records 193 individuals

AHMEDABAD: Gujarat’s Gulf of Kachchh is emerging as a year-round habitat for dolphins, with a recent scientific survey recording 64 sightings involving 193 individual dolphins between October 2023 and February 2025.

The study by the Gujarat Ecological Education and Research (GEER) Foundation found dolphins to be the most frequently sighted marine mammals in the surveyed waters of the southern Gulf of Kachchh.

The survey recorded dolphins across reef edges, tidal channels, island margins and shallow coastal waters, underlining the ecological importance of Gujarat’s marine ecosystem and its protected coastal habitats.

The study, titled “Status Survey of Dugong and Other Marine Mammals, and Ecological Assessment of Seagrass Habitats around Narara and Adjacent Islands, Gulf of Kachchh”, was conducted in and around the Marine National Park and Marine Sanctuary, the country’s first marine protected area.

“We are committed to protecting our natural heritage, and the latest scientific study by the GEER Foundation further strengthens our resolve to conserve marine biodiversity,” said Arjun Modhwadia, Minister for Forests and Environment.

He said the boat-based survey covered reef edges, tidal channels, island margins and shallow coastal waters, recording 177 verified marine megafauna sightings involving 342 individuals.

“Dolphins accounted for 36.2% of all recorded sightings, making them the dominant marine mammal group documented during the survey,” the minister said.