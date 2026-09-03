Gulf of Kachchh emerges as year-round home for dolphins, survey records 193 individuals

AHMEDABAD: Gujarat’s Gulf of Kachchh is emerging as a year-round habitat for dolphins, with a recent scientific survey recording 64 sightings involving 193 individual dolphins between October 2023 and February 2025.
The study by the Gujarat Ecological Education and Research (GEER) Foundation found dolphins to be the most frequently sighted marine mammals in the surveyed waters of the southern Gulf of Kachchh.
The survey recorded dolphins across reef edges, tidal channels, island margins and shallow coastal waters, underlining the ecological importance of Gujarat’s marine ecosystem and its protected coastal habitats.
The study, titled “Status Survey of Dugong and Other Marine Mammals, and Ecological Assessment of Seagrass Habitats around Narara and Adjacent Islands, Gulf of Kachchh”, was conducted in and around the Marine National Park and Marine Sanctuary, the country’s first marine protected area.
“We are committed to protecting our natural heritage, and the latest scientific study by the GEER Foundation further strengthens our resolve to conserve marine biodiversity,” said Arjun Modhwadia, Minister for Forests and Environment.
He said the boat-based survey covered reef edges, tidal channels, island margins and shallow coastal waters, recording 177 verified marine megafauna sightings involving 342 individuals.
“Dolphins accounted for 36.2% of all recorded sightings, making them the dominant marine mammal group documented during the survey,” the minister said.
Narara Reef leads dolphin hotspots
The survey also identified key dolphin-use areas across the Gulf.
Narara Reef emerged as the leading hotspot, recording 14 sightings involving 39 dolphins. It was followed by the Dedeka–Mundeka island complex, where researchers recorded 12 sightings involving 41 dolphins.
Pirotan Island recorded 11 sightings involving 32 dolphins, while Dhani Island reported nine sightings involving 28 individuals. Coastal waters around Sikka accounted for eight sightings involving 26 dolphins, with another 10 sightings involving 27 dolphins recorded across other surveyed locations.
“The survey gives us a detailed picture of where dolphins are using the Gulf and highlights several important marine habitats,” said Vinod Rao, Principal Secretary, Forests and Environment Department.
Dolphins stay through every season
One of the study’s strongest findings was the year-round presence of dolphins.
Sightings were recorded during winter, summer and the post-monsoon period. Winter recorded the highest number with 26 sightings, followed by 21 during the post-monsoon season and 17 during summer.
“One of the most notable findings is the year-round occurrence of dolphins. Their consistent presence across seasons suggests that at least a portion of the population may be resident or semi-resident in the southern Gulf rather than simply passing through during a particular season,” said B.P. Pati (IFS), Director, GEER Foundation.
Tidal channels turn into dolphin highways
Researchers found dolphins closely associated with reef margins, island edges, tidal channels and open waters.
“These habitats are likely to serve both as movement corridors and productive feeding grounds. Strong tidal currents promote nutrient mixing and can concentrate fish, creating favourable conditions for dolphins feeding on schooling fish,” Pati said.
The Dedeka–Mundeka island complex emerged as a particularly important movement corridor, with dolphins frequently seen travelling along deeper reef margins and tidal channels between the islands.
Similarly, Pirotan Island recorded regular dolphin activity in open tidal channels, while dolphins at Dhani Island were repeatedly observed along eastern and southeastern margins where strong tidal currents interact with deeper channels.
These dynamic waters are believed to concentrate fish schools, effectively creating rich feeding zones for dolphins.
From solo swimmers to groups of 16
The survey also captured fascinating dolphin behaviour.
Researchers observed coordinated group swimming, regular surfacing, directional movement along tidal currents and occasional feeding activity. Group sizes ranged from solitary dolphins to aggregations of up to 16 individuals, reflecting the flexible social behaviour of coastal dolphin populations.
Habitat-wise, dolphins showed a particularly strong association with tidal channels and open waters.
Of the 177 marine megafauna records, 31 dolphin sightings were recorded in tidal channels and open waters, compared with 22 around reef platforms and 11 in seagrass meadows.
The contrast also highlights the Gulf’s ecological diversity: reef platforms were particularly important for marine turtles, while seagrass meadows remain vital feeding habitats for dugongs.
“The southern Gulf of Kachchh is a dynamic marine ecosystem where reefs, seagrass meadows and tidal channels work together to sustain diverse marine life,” said Dr Jaipal Singh, Principal Chief Conservator of Forests (Wildlife).
“For dolphins, tidal channels and open coastal waters appear especially critical, providing movement routes as well as access to fish-rich feeding grounds,” he added.
Indian Ocean humpback dolphin confirmed
The report also provides clear evidence of the occurrence of the Indian Ocean humpback dolphin (Sousa plumbea) in the Gulf of Kachchh.
However, researchers cautioned that species-level identification could not be conclusively established for every dolphin sighting. Further systematic surveys and species-specific verification will therefore be needed to build a clearer picture of dolphin diversity and distribution across the Gulf.
The latest survey has nevertheless created an important scientific baseline for future marine conservation in Gujarat.
“With dolphins recorded consistently across seasons and at several locations, the study establishes a strong baseline for future conservation,” said Amitkumar Nayak (IFS), Deputy Director, GEER Foundation.
He added that continued systematic surveys, species-specific identification, monitoring of fishing and vessel activity, and protection of productive coastal habitats will be essential to understand population trends and ensure that the Gulf of Kachchh remains a secure home for Gujarat’s coastal dolphins.
The findings ultimately paint a positive picture for Gujarat’s marine biodiversity, where reefs, islands, seagrass meadows and powerful tidal channels are together creating a thriving underwater world, with dolphins clearly ruling the waves.