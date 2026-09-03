Mother, 19-year-old daughter found dead in Surat; police suspect suicide

AHMEDABAD: A quiet home on Poona Canal Road became the scene of a heartbreaking tragedy after a mother and her 19-year-old daughter were found dead under suspicious circumstances. While the family has alleged murder, police have registered a case of accidental death and said their preliminary assessment currently points towards suicide.

The deceased have been identified as Jasha and her daughter, Muskan. Saree marks were reportedly found around their necks, while their mobile phones were missing.

The family has alleged that the two have been murdered by a man identified as Himanshu, a native of their village, who had allegedly been living with them for the past 1.5 years.

According to the police, a case of accidental death has been registered at Poona Police Station.

Surat police said that, at present, the available preliminary evidence suggests that the mother and daughter may have died by suicide for reasons that are still unknown.

"Post-mortem and forensic examinations of both the deceased have been conducted. At present, the preliminary investigation suggests that both may have died by suicide for reasons that are not yet known. Further investigation is underway," Surat City ACP P.K. Patel clarified the police's position while speaking to the media.

According to the family, the tragedy unfolded on Wednesday while most members were away from home. Jasha's son, Anand, said the family had moved from Uttar Pradesh to Surat in search of work and a better life.

Anand said he had left for work that morning, while his father Awadesh had also left for his job at a diamond factory. His younger twin brothers were at school, leaving Jasha and Muskan at home.