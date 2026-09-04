This land has seen both Shurpanakha and Mother Sita: VHP’s Bhakti Swami on Swara Bhasker’s Jauhar remarks

AHMEDABAD: A religious procession organized by the Vishwa Hindu Parishad (VHP) in Gujarat’s Rajkot on Friday sparked a fresh controversy after leaders strongly criticized actress Swara Bhaskar over her recent Jauhar related remarks in film Padmaavat, during an event in Delhi.

The actress's remarks drew sharp reactions during the VHP's religious gathering on the occasion of Janmashtami.

Bhakti Swami, who heads the VHP Janmashtami Mahotsav Committee and is associated with the Khirsara Swaminarayan Temple, said Bhaskar's remarks have hurt sentiments linked to the historical sacrifices of the Rajput community.

"This land has seen both Shurpanakha and Mother Sita. Making such statements about the Rajput community, which sacrificed everything to protect its honour and valour, is an insult,” Swami said.

“In this world, traitors like Jayachand are not the only ones who exist, but there are also those who betray the values and sacrifices of their own society. We salute the women power of this country," Swami added.

VHP office-bearer Shankarbhau also launched a strong verbal attack on the actress, alleging that controversial statements were being made merely to attract publicity.

“Swara Bhaskar is making such controversial statements merely to remain in the spotlight. It is extremely shameful. She insulted the country and the honour of its women," Shankar said.