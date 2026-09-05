Gujarat-based unrecognised political party received Rs 290-crore donations despite 8,542 votes

AHMEDABAD: A Gujarat-based Registered Unrecognised Political Party (RUPP), the New India United Party, has come under scrutiny after its audited accounts submitted to the Election Commission of India (ECI) showed a huge mismatch between its electoral performance and the funds it reportedly handled during the 2024 Lok Sabha elections.

The party contested only three Lok Sabha seats in Gujarat and secured a combined 8,542 votes. However, according to its audited accounts for April 1, 2024, to March 31, 2025, submitted to the ECI, it reported receiving donations worth around Rs 290 crore.

According to the party's official website, Amit Chaturvedi is its national president. The website says he worked with the Congress for nearly 15 years and has lived in Ahmedabad for the past 40 years. It lists the party's priorities as medical health, Hindutva, job creation and education.

The audited accounts also show unusually high election-related spending. The party reportedly spent Rs 20.70 crore on loudspeakers and microphones, Rs 26.33 crore on pamphlets and banners, Rs 20.99 crore on flags and dupattas, Rs 92.77 crore on campaign expenditure and Rs 75.90 crore on rallies, morchas and food.

After these expenses, the accounts showed a surplus of around Rs 1.46 crore.

The figures have raised questions over the scale, source and utilisation of funds by political parties with a limited electoral presence and renewed attention on financial transparency among unrecognised political parties.

The issue comes as the ECI has intensified scrutiny of RUPPs. Earlier this year, the commission directed presidents, general secretaries and chairpersons of RUPPs across states and Union Territories to submit mandatory financial reports.