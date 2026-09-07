Gas leak at Gujarat's chemical factory kills one employee, injures another

AHMEDABAD: A gas leak during maintenance work at Gujarat State Fertilisers and Chemicals Ltd (GSFC) on the outskirts of Vadodara, killed one worker dead and injured another on Monday.

The incident occurred during maintenance work at the urea plant, where a sudden gas leakage was reportedly exposed to employees working at the site.

As the condition of the two workers deteriorated, it created chaos inside the industrial unit.

Both employees were immediately rushed to the hospital in Chhani for emergency treatment. However, one of them was declared dead by doctors after examination, while the second worker is undergoing treatment.

The deceased has been identified as Ghanshyam Gohil, a resident of Bajwa, who had reportedly been working there for more than 25 years.

Following the fatal incident, the Chhani police rushed to the industrial unit and began an investigation. However, the exact cause of the gas leak and the circumstances that led to the accident during the maintenance operation are yet to be established.

Police are now probing the reasons behind the leakage and whether any lapse in prescribed safety protocols and security arrangements contributed to the tragedy.