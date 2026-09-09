Four workers rescued, several feared trapped after iron slab collapses at construction site in Gandhinagar

GANDHINAGAR: At least four workers were rescued from the debris after a huge iron slab collapsed at a construction site in the Kudasan area in Gandhinagar on Wednesday night. Around 10-15 workers might have been trapped in the debris after the collapse.

The accident took place around 9 pm at a building under construction when an iron slab being erected between two buildings suddenly collapsed, trapping workers underneath.

According to the Gandhinagar police control room, fire brigade personnel, police and the local administration were carrying out rescue operations at the site as labourers claimed that several persons were working on that metal structure and might have been trapped in the debris after the collapse.

More than four fire brigade vehicles rushed to the spot after being alerted about the incident and launched a rescue operation.

Ambulances were also deployed to provide immediate medical assistance to those rescued.

Gujarat Deputy Chief Minister Harsh Sanghavi reached the site and was supervising the rescue operation.

Health Minister Praful Pansheriya also reached Gandhinagar Civil Hospital, where injured workers were undergoing treatment. He reviewed their condition and directed hospital authorities to ensure that there was no shortage of medical facilities or medicines for emergency care.

Doctors were instructed to remain available, while necessary medicines and other medical facilities were arranged to provide immediate treatment to the injured.

The incident has raised questions over safety arrangements at the newly constructed commercial project. An official investigation is expected to determine the cause of the collapse and whether safety protocols were followed.