Rs 635-crore cyber scam busted in Gujarat; six arrested, over 10 lakh app downloads under scanner

AHMEDABAD: In what is being described as one of Gujarat’s biggest cyber-fraud crackdowns, Amreli Police have busted a sprawling multi-crore investment scam allegedly run through mobile applications such as SD Pay and Apna Pay, with transactions and deposits worth more than Rs 635 crore detected during the investigation.

The alleged scam, which promised investors unusually high daily returns, cashback and quick profits, is suspected to have trapped lakhs of people across Gujarat. Police have arrested six accused, while an SIT led by IPS officer Jaiveer Gadhvi has been formed to trace the wider network and follow the money trail.

The case has also drawn attention because the main complainant is reportedly the wife of a police personnel. According to the investigation, the accused allegedly created seven bogus companies, including SD Hub, Shiv Dharti Communication and Upay Digi, to operate the suspected fraud network.

Police scrutiny has so far found transactions and deposits of more than Rs 635 crore across 15 different bank accounts linked to these companies.

Investigators found that the accused had developed the SD Pay application and uploaded it on the Play Store, where the app reportedly recorded more than 10 lakh downloads and users. Police said the arrested accused allegedly expanded the network through a referral-based system, connecting an estimated 1.5 lakh to 2.5 lakh people through references.

The app reportedly offered services such as bill payments and mobile recharges; however, investigators believe its referral mechanism was used to draw more people into the network by offering cashback bonuses and incentives at different levels.