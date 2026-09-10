Gujarat’s POCSO Justice Drive: 1,785 verdicts, 908 life sentences in five years

AHMEDABAD: Gujarat’s courts have delivered 1,785 judgments in POCSO cases between 2022 and August 2026, including 908 life sentences and 16 death sentences, as police investigations and fast-track trials move at a sharply accelerated pace. In one striking Kalol case, a 42-year-old accused was sentenced to imprisonment for the remainder of his natural life within 72 hours of the charge sheet being filed.

Gujarat’s fight against crimes targeting children is increasingly being matched by a faster justice-delivery mechanism, with POCSO cases moving from investigation to charge sheet and then to verdict at an unprecedented pace.

The clearest example has emerged from Kalol, where a Special POCSO Court sentenced a 42-year-old man to imprisonment for the remainder of his natural life in a case involving the alleged abduction and sexual assault of a 15-year-old girl.

Remarkably, the verdict came just 72 hours after police filed the charge sheet, highlighting the speed with which a case can move through the fast-track judicial process when the investigation and prosecution are completed promptly.

However, the Kalol verdict is not being viewed as an isolated instance. Official figures show that Gujarat recorded 1,785 POCSO judgments from 2022 to August 2026, including 908 life-imprisonment sentences and 16 death sentences.

The pace of judicial outcomes has also risen substantially over the period. Courts delivered 194 judgments in 2022, while the number climbed to 499 in 2025. Moreover, during just the first eight months of 2026, courts have already delivered 346 judgments, including 241 life sentences and two death sentences.

Deputy Chief Minister Harsh Sanghavi said the state would maintain a strict approach towards offences against girls and children, while crediting the fast-track court mechanism and coordinated investigation process for speeding up justice.