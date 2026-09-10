Gujarat’s POCSO Justice Drive: 1,785 verdicts, 908 life sentences in five years

AHMEDABAD: Gujarat’s courts have delivered 1,785 judgments in POCSO cases between 2022 and August 2026, including 908 life sentences and 16 death sentences, as police investigations and fast-track trials move at a sharply accelerated pace. In one striking Kalol case, a 42-year-old accused was sentenced to imprisonment for the remainder of his natural life within 72 hours of the charge sheet being filed.
Gujarat’s fight against crimes targeting children is increasingly being matched by a faster justice-delivery mechanism, with POCSO cases moving from investigation to charge sheet and then to verdict at an unprecedented pace.
The clearest example has emerged from Kalol, where a Special POCSO Court sentenced a 42-year-old man to imprisonment for the remainder of his natural life in a case involving the alleged abduction and sexual assault of a 15-year-old girl.
Remarkably, the verdict came just 72 hours after police filed the charge sheet, highlighting the speed with which a case can move through the fast-track judicial process when the investigation and prosecution are completed promptly.
However, the Kalol verdict is not being viewed as an isolated instance. Official figures show that Gujarat recorded 1,785 POCSO judgments from 2022 to August 2026, including 908 life-imprisonment sentences and 16 death sentences.
The pace of judicial outcomes has also risen substantially over the period. Courts delivered 194 judgments in 2022, while the number climbed to 499 in 2025. Moreover, during just the first eight months of 2026, courts have already delivered 346 judgments, including 241 life sentences and two death sentences.
Deputy Chief Minister Harsh Sanghavi said the state would maintain a strict approach towards offences against girls and children, while crediting the fast-track court mechanism and coordinated investigation process for speeding up justice.
“There will be no mercy or leniency for anyone who targets girls in Gujarat. Under Chief Minister Bhupendra Patel’s leadership, fast-track courts and a strong legal framework have been put in place for POCSO cases, ensuring that victims and their families do not have to wait for years for justice,” Sanghavi said.
Reacting specifically to the Kalol verdict, Sanghavi said the 72-hour turnaround reflected both the quality of the police investigation and the judiciary’s firm approach.
“Such a swift verdict is the outcome of a scientific and effective investigation by the Gujarat Police, followed by a strict judicial process. I congratulate the police and judiciary for ensuring that the offender received the harshest punishment possible. Our resolve is clear: those committing such crimes must face stringent punishment that sends a strong message to society,” he said.
Meanwhile, Gujarat DGP G.S. Malik said the police are following a three-pronged strategy of “thorough investigation, strict action and speedy justice” while dealing with POCSO cases.
According to Malik, investigations are being conducted with sensitivity while simultaneously ensuring that cases do not get delayed. Each case is monitored so that the charge sheet is filed promptly and the matter is transferred to the fast-track court without unnecessary delay.
In most cases, police are targeting charge-sheet filing within 45 days, allowing judicial proceedings to begin quickly. The speed of investigation is reflected in the figures: over the past five years, charge sheets were filed within 1 to 15 days in 140 POCSO cases, while another 1,339 cases saw charge sheets filed within 16 to 30 days.
Furthermore, 5,463 cases were charge-sheeted within 31 to 45 days.
Taken together, the figures indicate a sustained push to compress the time between registration of a POCSO case, completion of investigation, filing of the charge sheet and commencement of trial. With fast-track courts handling such cases and police monitoring the investigation timeline, Gujarat is seeking to ensure that crimes against children do not remain trapped in prolonged legal proceedings and that punishment follows swiftly once guilt is established.