Gujarat records new white-flowered herb variety in Chhota Udepur

AHMEDABAD: Gujarat has added a new white-flowered variety of a herb plant to its botanical records after researchers identified it during a biodiversity survey in Chhota Udepur district.

The Gujarat Ecological Education and Research (GEER) Foundation has formally described the new variety as Rungia repens var. alba. It was discovered near Khapariya village in the Narmada Canal Command Area, where researchers found three mature plants growing in a marshy habitat near a water rivulet.

Researchers collected a specimen, prepared a herbarium sheet and deposited the voucher specimen at the GEER Foundation Herbarium.

Gujarat Forest and Environment Minister Arjun Modhwadia welcomed the discovery and said the variety was named Rungia repens var. alba, with "alba" referring to its white flowers. He said the study was carried out under the project on the environmental and ecological impact of the Narmada Canal System, funded by Sardar Sarovar Narmada Nigam Limited.

Minister of State for Forests and Environment Pravin Mali said the discovery highlights the importance of systematic biodiversity surveys in documenting Gujarat's plant diversity.

According to forest officials, Gujarat has recorded 1,114 herb species so far.