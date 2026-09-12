Gujarat clears major business reforms, allows malls, hotels and shops to operate 24x7

AHMEDABAD: Gujarat’s business landscape is set for a major regulatory shift as the Legislative Assembly passed the Gujarat Ease of Doing Business Amendment Bill-2026 by majority vote, paving the way for malls, restaurants, hotels, cafes and shops to operate around the clock.
The legislation seeks to simplify, speed up and bring greater transparency to legal procedures governing industries and businesses across the state. However, while the Bill opens the door to 24x7 commercial operations, establishments will still have to comply with cleanliness, traffic management and safety requirements in their surrounding areas.
Under the amended provisions, eligible commercial establishments will be permitted to remain open 24 hours a day. Consequently, police or other local authorities will not be able to force them to shut merely because of operating hours, subject to applicable legal conditions.
At the same time, workers’ rights, including leave provisions and workplace safety safeguards, will remain unchanged. Therefore, the reform aims to ease business operations without diluting employee protections.
A key reform under the Bill targets the Shops and Establishments Act, popularly known as the ‘Gumasta Dhara’. The amended framework allows businesses to submit registration applications through self-declarations and self-certified documents.
As a result, the inspector’s role in the registration application process will be removed, reducing procedural delays and making it easier for businesses to begin operations.
The Bill also introduces a significant change in the Gujarat Medical Council framework. Doctors registered with medical councils in other states will be able to seek registration in Gujarat through self-declaration.
Congress MLA Shailesh Parmar questioned why a legislation involving multiple departments, including Industries and Urban Development, was introduced through a single department.
He also challenged the rationale behind bringing employment, urban development, shops and establishments, and medical services under one legislative umbrella.
Parmar further questioned the procedure for amending laws originally enacted with the assent of the Governor and the President. He also pointed out that departments such as Tourism and Transport were not explicitly mentioned in the Bill and sought clarity on the rules governing amendments across the nine departments.
Responding to the Opposition, Parliamentary Affairs Minister Rushikesh Patel said the Bill had been introduced through a single department after coordination with and approval from all concerned departments.
He explained that the approach was designed to spare citizens and businesses the burden of making repeated visits to different government offices. By bringing multiple reforms together, the government aims to reduce red tape and streamline business-related services.
Key Reforms Under Gujarat Ease of Doing Business Bill-2026
Gujarat Fire Prevention and Life Safety Measures Act, 2013
Fire safety standards will shift towards a risk- and performance-based framework. The objective is to reduce compliance costs by aligning requirements with local conditions and building types, while retaining safety obligations.
Gujarat MSME Facilitation Act, 2019
The Bill strengthens the ‘Right to Business’ framework for Micro, Small and Medium Enterprises (MSMEs).
In addition, eight state laws covering sectors such as cooperatives, electricity, GIDC and irrigation will be aligned with the facilitation framework, according to the government’s stated reforms.
Gujarat Medical Council Act, 1967
Doctors registered in other states will find it easier to obtain Gujarat registration through self-declaration, supporting faster professional mobility and medical service delivery.
Gujarat Right of Citizens to Public Services Act, 2013
Technology-driven auto-appeal and auto-escalation mechanisms will be introduced. If a government service request or grievance is not resolved within the prescribed timeframe, it will automatically move to a higher authority.