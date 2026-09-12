Gujarat clears major business reforms, allows malls, hotels and shops to operate 24x7

AHMEDABAD: Gujarat’s business landscape is set for a major regulatory shift as the Legislative Assembly passed the Gujarat Ease of Doing Business Amendment Bill-2026 by majority vote, paving the way for malls, restaurants, hotels, cafes and shops to operate around the clock.

The legislation seeks to simplify, speed up and bring greater transparency to legal procedures governing industries and businesses across the state. However, while the Bill opens the door to 24x7 commercial operations, establishments will still have to comply with cleanliness, traffic management and safety requirements in their surrounding areas.

Under the amended provisions, eligible commercial establishments will be permitted to remain open 24 hours a day. Consequently, police or other local authorities will not be able to force them to shut merely because of operating hours, subject to applicable legal conditions.

At the same time, workers’ rights, including leave provisions and workplace safety safeguards, will remain unchanged. Therefore, the reform aims to ease business operations without diluting employee protections.

A key reform under the Bill targets the Shops and Establishments Act, popularly known as the ‘Gumasta Dhara’. The amended framework allows businesses to submit registration applications through self-declarations and self-certified documents.

As a result, the inspector’s role in the registration application process will be removed, reducing procedural delays and making it easier for businesses to begin operations.

The Bill also introduces a significant change in the Gujarat Medical Council framework. Doctors registered with medical councils in other states will be able to seek registration in Gujarat through self-declaration.