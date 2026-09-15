Gujarat turns into a global hub for circular economy as 62 countries join India’s sustainability push

AHMEDABAD: India’s circular economy push took centre stage in Gujarat on Tuesday as Union Environment Minister Bhupender Yadav and Gujarat Chief Minister Bhupendra Patel inaugurated the World Circular Economy Forum (WCEF) 2026 in Gandhinagar.

Organised from September 15 to 18 under the theme “Circular Economy: Transition for People and Prosperity,” the forum has drawn more than 3,600 participants from 62 countries, including policymakers, business leaders, researchers, entrepreneurs and innovators.

Calling the first-ever WCEF in South Asia a reflection of India’s growing global leadership, CM Bhupendrabhai Patel linked the circular economy with Mission LiFE and Gujarat’s experience of balancing development with environmental conservation.

He said the forum should go beyond discussions and deliver practical solutions that can be adopted across countries.

Patel also highlighted traditional Indian practices of reuse and resource recovery, citing the example of offerings at Somnath Temple being recycled into reusable resources while creating livelihood opportunities.

He said the Indian ethos of turning waste into wealth has deep cultural roots and urged the forum to reflect the spirit of “Vasudhaiva Kutumbakam” by developing solutions for the wider world.