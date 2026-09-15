Gujarat turns into a global hub for circular economy as 62 countries join India’s sustainability push

AHMEDABAD: India’s circular economy push took centre stage in Gujarat on Tuesday as Union Environment Minister Bhupender Yadav and Gujarat Chief Minister Bhupendra Patel inaugurated the World Circular Economy Forum (WCEF) 2026 in Gandhinagar.
Organised from September 15 to 18 under the theme “Circular Economy: Transition for People and Prosperity,” the forum has drawn more than 3,600 participants from 62 countries, including policymakers, business leaders, researchers, entrepreneurs and innovators.
Calling the first-ever WCEF in South Asia a reflection of India’s growing global leadership, CM Bhupendrabhai Patel linked the circular economy with Mission LiFE and Gujarat’s experience of balancing development with environmental conservation.
He said the forum should go beyond discussions and deliver practical solutions that can be adopted across countries.
Patel also highlighted traditional Indian practices of reuse and resource recovery, citing the example of offerings at Somnath Temple being recycled into reusable resources while creating livelihood opportunities.
He said the Indian ethos of turning waste into wealth has deep cultural roots and urged the forum to reflect the spirit of “Vasudhaiva Kutumbakam” by developing solutions for the wider world.
Meanwhile, Union Environment Minister Bhupender Yadav underlined that circularity is not a new concept for India but an extension of traditional resource-conscious living.
Recasting the approach in modern terms, he said the principle is simple: “Repair before replace, reuse before discard and recover before waste.”
According to Yadav, the environmental challenge is not about choosing between economic growth and environmental protection.
Instead, he said, the goal is to make economic growth more resource-efficient, resilient and sustainable. He stressed that the success of circularity should not be measured only by recycling volumes, but by how much value can be preserved before materials become waste.
India has increasingly embedded circularity into its regulatory framework through sector-specific waste-management rules and Extended Producer Responsibility (EPR) systems.
As of August 2026, more than 83,000 producers and 4,802 recyclers had been registered under various EPR frameworks, while nearly 482.24 lakh metric tonnes of waste had been processed across regulated waste streams, Yadav said.
However, the Minister stressed that regulation alone cannot deliver a circular economy.
Consumption patterns must also change, with circularity beginning in markets, continuing in homes and eventually becoming part of everyday behaviour under Mission LiFE.
He further stressed that no country, company or community can close the resource loop alone. Therefore, knowledge, technology, finance and responsibility must move across borders and sectors, strengthening international cooperation through initiatives such as the Resource Efficiency and Circular Economy Industry Coalition (RECEIC).
The global partnership theme was echoed by Finland and the Netherlands.
Finnish Ambassador Mikko Kivikoski described circularity as a fundamental approach to growth, while noting Finland’s ambition to keep resource consumption below 2015 levels by 2035.
Dutch official Marieke Spijkerboer highlighted the Netherlands’ goal of becoming fully circular by 2050 and stressed international cooperation to build resilient circular value chains.
The forum also showcased practical solutions through an exhibition featuring 135 national and international exhibitors.
In addition, two publications, “Best Practices for Reuse of Treated Sewage” and “Driving Sustainability: A Guide to India’s Circular Economy and EPR Initiatives”, were released during the inaugural session.
WCEF 2026 is being jointly organised by the Central Pollution Control Board, Sitra, the Government of Finland, the Ministry of Environment, Forest and Climate Change, the Government of Gujarat and the Gujarat Pollution Control Board, bringing global circular-economy stakeholders together in Gandhinagar for four days of policy, innovation and collaboration.