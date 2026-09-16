GETCO recruitment row boils over, aspirants stage sit-in protest against outsourcing

AHMEDABAD: Discontent over the recruitment process for Electrical Assistants at Gujarat Energy Transmission Corporation Limited (GETCO) spilt onto the streets on Wednesday as job aspirants from several districts staged a sit-in outside the GETCO office near Ambedkar Circle in Vadodara City.

Raising slogans near the Vidyabhavan gate, the protesters accused the authorities of failing to address their long-standing recruitment concerns.

As the agitation gathered momentum, the candidates demanded an end to contract-based outsourcing and called for regular recruitment to ensure greater job security.

At the centre of the protest is also the demand to honour the 8,000-job recruitment commitment announced in 2023. The aspirants said the current recruitment drive, covering only 271 posts in its first round, falls far short of their expectations.

Meanwhile, the protesters have sought an extension of the merit-list validity period until the recruitment process is completed, particularly if the 2026 recruitment exercise is delayed.

Speaking to the media, Banaskantha District’s Deesa-based protester Vikram said the candidates' primary demand is to stop outsourcing in power companies.