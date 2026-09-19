Gujarat government moves to slash tribal ambulance response time from 18 to 10 minutes

AHMEDABAD: Gujarat is moving to overhaul emergency healthcare access in its tribal belt, with the state government adding 89 new ambulances to bring the average emergency response time in these areas down from 18 minutes 32 seconds to around 10 minutes.

The expansion is aimed at narrowing the emergency-care gap between tribal and non-tribal regions and ensuring that difficult terrain does not delay critical medical assistance.

At present, the average response time of Gujarat’s 108 Emergency Ambulance Service is around 13 minutes 9 seconds. While urban areas record an average response time of about 9 minutes 55 seconds, the figure rises to approximately 16 minutes 28 seconds in rural areas.

Tribal regions face an even greater challenge because of hilly terrain, forested areas, remote settlements, unpaved roads and monsoon-related disruptions. As a result, the current average response time in these areas stands at around 18 minutes 32 seconds.

The new fleet is therefore being positioned closer to communities to cut travel time and strengthen access to emergency care. Once added, the ambulance fleet across the identified tribal districts will rise from 553 to 642 vehicles.

89 Ambulances Across Three Categories

1. The new deployment has been designed around the varied emergency and terrain requirements of tribal Gujarat. It will include:

2. 22 Advanced Life Support (ALS) ambulances for critically ill and high-risk patients requiring advanced pre-hospital care.