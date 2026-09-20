Inside Gujarat's 'prostitute village': Where child engagements are way out of flesh trade

VADIA: Child ‘engagement’ or prostitution. That is the stark choice facing girls in this ‘prostitute village’, the disparaging moniker not a throwback to a shackled past but a lived present where their weddings are fixed when as young as seven to escape the dragnet their mothers and grandmothers could not.

Vadia village, 200 km from Gujarat’s bustling main city Ahmedabad and a world away from the aspirational India of gender equality, is where women are struggling to break free from the roles forced on them by history.

For generations, women in the traditionally nomadic tribe village have been forced into sex trade while the men acted as their agents. It continues to this day.

In a discomfiting ritual, men from the village of 750 in Banaskantha district head to the Palanpur Tharad highway each morning.

They queue up on the highway not in search of work but to solicit truck drivers, passers-by and men from neighbouring villages and cities as customers for women of their village.

And so while child marriages are banned in India, Vadia is still in a time warp, the past impinging on the present. Getting their girl children engaged is seen as a shield, a chance to marry out of the village before they are forced into sex work.

The ironies are clear, change is making its way through the back door, navigating patriarchal pathways by opting for child marriage or rather engagement as a way out.

For several families in Vadia, which has a population of about 750, it is the only way of keeping their daughters away from the flesh trade that has long sustained the community.