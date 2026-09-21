Bomb threat email triggers security alert in Gujarat; CM Bhupendra Patel, Somnath Temple named

AHMEDABAD: A bomb-threat email naming the Somnath Temple, Gujarat Chief Minister Bhupendra Patel, BJP offices, police, and the Research and Analysis Wing (RAW) triggered a security alert across Gujarat. However, no suspicious objects were found during searches.

The email reportedly contained provocative slogans at the end, including "Pakistan Zindabad" and "Khalistan Zindabad", along with objectionable language directed at India and the BJP.

The email was initially received by the Punjab Police. The Punjab DGP then alerted the Gujarat Police about the threat.

According to police sources, the email claimed that bombs had already been planted at several locations.

Following the alert, the Gandhinagar State Intelligence Bureau and Gujarat Police launched security checks. Ahmedabad City Police were also directed to search vulnerable locations.

Police said the BJP office in Ahmedabad's Khanpur area was placed under heightened security. Police, fire brigade personnel, bomb disposal experts and a dog squad carried out a detailed search of the premises. However, no suspicious object was found.

Ahmedabad C-Division ACP Advait Gandhi said the State Intelligence Bureau had received the threatening email. He said the message mentioned the BJP office in Khanpur, the BJP's Kamalam office in Koba, Gandhinagar, and the Somnath Temple. Police and bomb squad personnel were sent to the locations, and security arrangements were strengthened.