PM Mementoes e-Auction 2026 showcases Gujarat's rich cultural heritage

The 8th edition of the PM Mementoes e-Auction 2026 showcases a diverse collection of mementoes from Gujarat, reflecting the state’s rich cultural heritage, traditional arts and crafts, architectural legacy, textiles and contemporary achievements.

The collection brings together distinctive representations of Gujarat’s cultural identity, highlighting its enduring traditions alongside its contributions to modern India.

An architectural representation of the 17th-century Hatkeshwar Mahadev Temple Memento, Vadnagar, featuring its distinctive ornamentation and elements inspired by the Ramayana and Mahabharata, is also part of the auction.

The other prominent memorabilia are a sporting article presented by Gujarat's table tennis player Manav Thakkar, who has represented India at international competitions including the Commonwealth Games and Asian Championships.

Among the displayed are traditional Mata-ni-Pachedi – Tree of Life textile painting, depicting wisdom, strength, prosperity and the interconnectedness of all living beings and framed Pithora Painting associated with the Rathwa, Bhil and Bhilala communities of central Gujarat, featuring horses, deities and motifs representing the cultural and belief systems associated with Pithora art is.

India's First Solar Tile with Engraved Glass of Modhera Sun Temple, bringing together Gujarat's heritage and India's advances in solar energy, has also been placed for sale.

The auction also includes other mementoes representing the cultural heritage and development of Gujarat, featuring representations of the Ambaji Temple, Somnath Temple and Dwarkadhish Ji; a traditional Bhujodi shawl and Lippan art; a replica model of AIIMS Rajkot; a layered wooden architectural memento of the Adalaj Stepwell; and the Tata Electronics commemorative semiconductor plaque titled “Charkha to Chips”.

The PM Mementos e-Auction started on September 17 and will end by the end of October offers a total of 1,498 mementoes across India, representing the country’s diverse artistic traditions, traditional craftsmanship, cultural practices, spiritual traditions and sporting achievements.