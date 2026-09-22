Gujarat police registers 18,014 cases over improper vehicle number plates

AHMEDABAD: Gujarat Police has intensified its statewide crackdown on vehicles with missing, tampered, concealed or fancy number plates, registering 18,014 cases and detaining 4,187 vehicles between September 1 and 20.

The enforcement drive has also resulted in the collection of around Rs 58.56 lakh in fines for number-plate violations.

Launched on September 1 under the guidance of State Police Chief Gyanendra Singh Malik, the drive aims to ensure compliance with prescribed vehicle-registration norms and strengthen road safety. Police teams across districts and cities have been conducting checks to identify vehicles with improper number plates.

Vadodara City recorded the highest number of cases at 1,959, followed by Surat City with 1,786 and Banaskantha with 1,363 cases.

The checks are focused on number plates featuring fancy fonts, concealed numbers, altered designs or other modifications that can make vehicle identification difficult.

State Traffic Branch SP V Sahitya has appealed to vehicle owners and drivers to ensure their registration plates are clear, visible and compliant with the rules.

According to police, attempts to make registration numbers difficult to read through stylish designs, hidden digits or unauthorised alterations can invite legal action.

The statewide drive will continue until October 14, with police teams instructed to maintain the enforcement momentum and intensify checks against traffic violators.