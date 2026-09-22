NHAI, SSNNL sign MoU to fast-track highway, canal and pipeline crossings in Gujarat

NEW DELHI: To strengthen inter-agency coordination and expedite infrastructure development, the National Highways Authority of India (NHAI) and Sardar Sarovar Narmada Nigam Limited (SSNNL) signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) to establish a simplified and time-bound framework for granting approvals for National Highway, canal and pipeline crossings across Gujarat.

The officials said that the MoU is expected to strengthen inter-departmental coordination, facilitate faster approvals and ensure seamless execution of national highways (NHs) and irrigation infrastructure projects.

One of the features of the agreement is mutual waiver of various fees, charges and other levies by NHAI and SSNNL for all NH, canal and pipeline crossings. This provision will help in reducing project costs, eliminate avoidable procedural bottlenecks and optimise the utilisation of public funds to accelerate the pace of infrastructure development, said officials.

“The MoU also lays down a framework for early sharing of project information, adoption of standardised engineering practices as well as clearly defined responsibilities for the construction and maintenance of crossing structures. These measures will facilitate better project planning and ensure adherence to high standards of quality and operational efficiency,” added officials.

According to the NHAI, the MoU marks a significant milestone in promoting integrated infrastructure planning in Gujarat by fostering closer coordination between the two agencies.

“The collaborative framework will accelerate the implementation of both National Highways and irrigation infrastructure projects in Gujarat, while improving efficiency, implementation timelines and reducing overall financial implication associated with project execution,” a press statement issued by the NHAI read.

By enabling faster approvals and strengthening coordination, the MoU reinforces NHAI’s commitment to develop world-class infrastructure that not only enhances connectivity but also supports economic growth, it added.