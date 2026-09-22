Rajasthan gang suspects brandish pistol at Gujarat cops, two rounds fired

AHMEDABAD: A police operation against suspected drug smugglers turned into an armed confrontation near Shinol village in Aravalli’s Dhansura taluka after two suspected associates of a Rajasthan-based gang allegedly brandished a pistol at an SOG team while trying to flee in a Scorpio loaded with poppy husk.

Acting on a tip-off, the SOG team began tracking a suspicious black Scorpio near Shinol village. When police tried to intercept the vehicle, the suspects allegedly rammed it into the police jeep, injuring SOG Police Inspector P B Chaudhary and Prakashsinh, who was driving the police vehicle.

During the confrontation, the suspects allegedly brandished a revolver-like firearm towards the police. PI Chaudhary fired two rounds in self-defence, police said.

The police jeep and the Scorpio were also damaged in the clash. The two suspects, however, managed to flee into the darkness, prompting a search operation across Aravalli.

According to preliminary information provided by PI Chaudhary, the suspects are believed to have links with a Rajasthan-based gang. Their identities and the exact nature of their alleged association are being investigated.

Aravalli District Superintendent of Police Manoharsinh Jadeja reached the spot as senior officers intensified the search. Police also stepped up checking along the Gujarat-Rajasthan border over fears that the suspects could attempt to cross into Rajasthan.

Checkpoints were put on alert and multiple police teams searched possible escape routes. The Scorpio allegedly carrying poppy husk was taken into custody as investigators examined the vehicle and collected evidence related to the suspected narcotics operation.

A special operation has been launched to trace the two absconding suspects, with surveillance continuing across the district and along interstate routes.