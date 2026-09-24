Gujarat launches AI Green Citizen Score app to reward eco-friendly actions

AHMEDABAD: Gujarat has launched the AI Green Citizen Score App, a digital platform that tracks and rewards citizens for environment-friendly activities such as tree plantation, waste management, water conservation and green mobility.
The mobile app has been developed by Gujarat Informatics Limited (GIL) under the Department of Science and Technology (DST) to encourage public participation in environmental and climate action.
Science and Technology Minister Arjun Modhwadia said citizens can record activities such as tree plantation, waste segregation and recycling, plastic collection, water conservation, walking, cycling, public transport, carpooling and community-led green initiatives.
Eligible and verified activities earn Green Points, which are added to a citizen’s overall Green Score.
The app uses AI-enabled features to verify activities through photographs and location details, wherever applicable. It also includes an AI Green Assistant that guides users about green activities, campaigns and the points they can earn.
The platform creates a digital record of verified environmental contributions. Users can upload activities, track their verification status, view their Green Points and monitor their Green Score over time.
The app covers activities including tree plantation, waste segregation, recycling, cleanliness drives, water conservation, plastic collection, walking, cycling, public transport and carpooling.
Users can also discover environmental campaigns, check their activity history and view their ranking through a leaderboard.
P Bharthi, Secretary, Department of Science and Technology, said the initiative is designed to make environmental participation easier to record and measure while encouraging sustainable practices in daily life.
The AI Green Citizen Score App is available on both the Google Play Store and Apple App Store. Officials described it as a digital "green diary" that records verified environmental actions, awards Green Points and builds an individual Green Score.