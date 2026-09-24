Gujarat launches AI Green Citizen Score app to reward eco-friendly actions

AHMEDABAD: Gujarat has launched the AI Green Citizen Score App, a digital platform that tracks and rewards citizens for environment-friendly activities such as tree plantation, waste management, water conservation and green mobility.

The mobile app has been developed by Gujarat Informatics Limited (GIL) under the Department of Science and Technology (DST) to encourage public participation in environmental and climate action.

Science and Technology Minister Arjun Modhwadia said citizens can record activities such as tree plantation, waste segregation and recycling, plastic collection, water conservation, walking, cycling, public transport, carpooling and community-led green initiatives.

Eligible and verified activities earn Green Points, which are added to a citizen’s overall Green Score.

The app uses AI-enabled features to verify activities through photographs and location details, wherever applicable. It also includes an AI Green Assistant that guides users about green activities, campaigns and the points they can earn.