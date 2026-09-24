Gujarat Police arrest alleged Goldy Brar gang operative in extortion probe

AHMEDABAD: A joint operation by the Ahmedabad Crime Branch, Rural SOG, Gujarat Police and Delhi Police has led to the arrest of alleged Goldy Brar gang operative Arif alias ‘Pistol’ from Vejalpur in Ahmedabad.

Police said the accused, wanted in more than 11 serious cases including attempted murder, illegal firing and extortion, was allegedly operating as a key link in an international crime network.

According to the preliminary investigation, Arif allegedly served as an operational link for an international crime syndicate and was involved in threatening businessmen and industrialists.

Police suspect calls and instructions connected to the alleged extortion racket were coordinated from Dubai, with the accused allegedly playing a role in executing the network on the ground.

The arrest followed sustained tracking by specialised teams, which allegedly traced Arif despite his efforts to evade law-enforcement agencies.

Police said he frequently changed locations and concealed his identity to avoid detection, but continued surveillance eventually led investigators to his whereabouts in Vejalpur.

The investigation has now shifted towards decoding the digital trail, identifying associates and tracing the money flow. Investigators are questioning Arif to establish who allegedly provided him shelter, who remained in contact with him and how communications and financial transactions were handled.

Police are also examining whether Arif was attempting to establish or expand a network in Gujarat. As part of the probe, investigators are trying to identify his local contacts, possible criminal associates and any links to businesses or individuals in the state.

At the same time, joint teams are scrutinising the suspected financial network behind the extortion operation, including how money was allegedly demanded, transferred and routed. Digital communication records and transaction trails are expected to be crucial in determining the wider reach of the network.

Goldy Brar, alias Satinderjit Singh, a Punjab-born gangster based in Canada, has been linked to the Lawrence Bishnoi organised crime network and multiple extortion and violent crime cases. India designated him a terrorist under the UAPA in 2024, while the FBI has offered a reward of up to $50,000 for information leading to his arrest. He is also wanted in connection with the 2022 murder of singer Sidhu Moosewala.

With Arif now in custody, investigators are attempting to piece together the larger syndicate by following digital footprints, local connections and financial transactions allegedly connected to him. The probe will determine whether the arrested accused was acting independently or as part of a wider organised crime network operating across jurisdictions.