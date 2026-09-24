Rush at women helpline, few takers for help centres

AHMEDABAD: The instances of women helpline assistance in Gujarat climbed from 1.84 lakh to 2.34 lakh in three years, while the corresponding instances at One Stop Centres remained largely flat.

According to official Rajya Sabha data, assistance recorded through the state’s women helpline 181 increased by 27.4% over three financial years, while One Stop Centre assistance rose by only 12.6%. However, the data does not establish whether the gap reflects unmet demand, differences in service usage or reporting practices.

The figures, tabled by the Ministry of Women and Child Development in response to a Rajya Sabha unstarred question on July 22, 2026, provide a state-wise picture of women assisted under Mission Shakti from 2023–24 to 2025–26.

The Rajya Sabha data shows that Gujarat recorded 1,83,795 cases of women helpline assistance in 2023–24. The figure rose to 2,08,000 in 2024–25 and touched 2,34,192 in 2025–26.

In three years, the state reported a cumulative helpline assistance cases of 6,25,987. The increase was consistent, with assistance rising by 24,205 records in 2024–25 and another 26,192 in 2025–26 year on year. Overall, the state recorded 50,397 more assistance records in 2025–26 than in 2023–24.

One Stop Centres—an initiative by the ministry is “intended to support women affected by violence, in private and public spaces, within the family, community and at the workplace—however, recorded a much slower rise. Gujarat reported 7,158 women assisted in 2023–24, followed by 7,123 in 2024–25. Although the figure recovered to 8,057 in 2025–26, the three-year increase was only 899 records.