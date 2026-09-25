Four Gujarat MLAs among 111 MPs, MLAs who switched parties after winning polls: ADR

AHMEDABAD: Four sitting Gujarat MLAs are among the 111 MPs and MLAs identified by the Association for Democratic Reforms (ADR) and National Election Watch as having changed political parties after winning elections between 2022 and 2026.

According to the ADR report released on September 24, the analysis covers sitting elected representatives who switched parties after winning elections, with data updated till July 12, 2026. The dataset includes 111 representatives — 26 Lok Sabha MPs, seven Rajya Sabha MPs and 78 MLAs — across 17 states and Union Territories.

ADR said Gujarat accounts for four of the 111 cases, all involving MLAs elected on Congress tickets who resigned from the Assembly, joined the BJP and later contested bye-elections.

The four MLAs are C J Chavda (Vijapur), Arjun Modhwadia (Porbandar), Arvindbhai Ladani (Manavadar) and Chirag Patel (Khambhat).

The report said Gujarat's four cases account for about 3.6 per cent of the 111 representatives analysed. Unlike the national dataset, where representatives switched between different parties through various mechanisms, all four Gujarat cases followed the same Congress-to-BJP route after resignation and bye-elections.

ADR divided the 111 cases into four categories: individual defection, party merger, resignation followed by a bye-election, and disqualification followed by a bye-election.