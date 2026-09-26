Two Gujarat political parties under scanner over alleged Rs 725-crore bogus donations, tax evasion

Two FIRs registered by the Gujarat CID (Crime) following complaints by the Income Tax Department have put two lesser-known political parties under the scanner over an alleged bogus donation and tax-evasion network involving more than Rs 725 crore.

According to the complaints, the Swatantrata Abhivyakti Party allegedly routed bogus donations of around Rs 519 crore, while the Garib Kalyan Party allegedly showed donations exceeding Rs 206 crore through its bank accounts. The Income Tax Department has alleged that donors received most of the money back in cash after commissions were deducted, allowing them to claim tax benefits on the purported donations.

Swatantrata Abhivyakti Party case

In the first case, the Income Tax Department alleged that the Naroda-based Swatantrata Abhivyakti Party was being used to generate bogus donation entries. The complaint names party national president Surendra Tiwari, tax consultant Mehul Kumar Khatri and Chartered Accountant Mayursinh Rathod, among others.

The department's investigation, as cited in the FIR, found that donations were collected from taxpayers through cheques or RTGS, followed by the issuance of receipts that allegedly enabled donors to claim a 100% deduction under the applicable provisions of the Income Tax Act.

The money was then allegedly moved through entities such as Jay Trading Company, after which an 8% to 9% commission was deducted and the balance allegedly returned to donors in cash.

The FIR quotes Tiwari as admitting during the investigation that the party had been created primarily to generate commissions and bogus entries rather than to conduct genuine political activity.

The Income Tax Department further alleged that CA Mayursinh Rathod prepared and digitally signed false contribution reports without properly verifying the accounts and uploaded them to the Income Tax portal. A purportedly false donation report was also allegedly submitted to the Election Commission.

According to the complaint, the alleged transactions resulted in tax evasion of around Rs 155 crore across the cases involving the two parties. The department also suspects that some of the deposited funds could be connected to other transactions.