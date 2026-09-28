Gujarat's Gandhinagar civic polls test BJP’s organisation as rebels enter fray

AHMEDABAD: The electoral battle for Gujarat’s capital has begun with the BJP facing an internal challenge from disgruntled workers ahead of the Gandhinagar Municipal Corporation polls.
In the previous election, the BJP, under C R Patil’s leadership, won 41 of the 44 seats across 11 wards, while Congress won two and the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) one. The BJP secured 46.49% of the votes, compared with 28.02% for Congress and 21.77% for AAP.
With Jagdish Vishwakarma at the helm of the Gujarat BJP, the civic polls are being seen as an early test of the party’s organisational strength ahead of the 2027 Assembly elections.
The BJP and Congress are contesting all 44 seats, while AAP has fielded candidates in 42. A total of 203 nomination papers were filed, including those of independents and candidates from other parties.
However, ticket distribution has triggered dissent within the BJP, with more than five party workers filing nominations as independents after being denied tickets.
According to sources, the party had received biodatas from more than 750 aspirants across 11 wards before finalising its candidate list. The decision left several aspirants disgruntled, with some expressing their resentment through WhatsApp groups and social media.
Former BJP corporator Nila Shukla has filed an independent nomination from Ward No. 5. Former Pethapur Municipality member Suresh Patel and Deepika, wife of former Pethapur Ward No. 2 chief Rajendrasinh Vaghela, are contesting independently from Ward No. 2.
Long-time BJP worker Shirish Modi has filed an independent nomination from Ward No. 10, while Vimal Patel is contesting independently from Ward No. 8.
With September 29 being the last date for withdrawal of nominations, BJP leaders are making efforts to persuade the rebels to withdraw and prevent division of votes.
Congress, meanwhile, has reportedly shifted all its candidates to an undisclosed location after they filed their nomination papers to prevent possible withdrawals under political pressure, inducements or intimidation.
The move comes against the backdrop of earlier defections and withdrawals of nominations in Gandhinagar.
The nomination scrutiny process has also triggered a row involving AAP. The nomination form of AAP candidate Jitendrasinh Chauhan from Ward No. 5 was rejected after election officials reportedly found that the required authorised party mandate was missing.
The decision prompted objections from AAP and heated exchanges between party representatives and election authorities.
The 203 nomination papers included 85 filed by the BJP, 54 by Congress and 42 by AAP. Two candidates from the Bahujan Samaj Party, four from other parties and 16 independents also filed nominations.
The figures include dummy candidates fielded by major parties as a safeguard against technical rejection of the main candidates’ nominations. Only candidates with valid nominations and the required party authorisation will remain eligible to contest under their respective party symbols.
Following scrutiny, candidates have until Tuesday, September 29, to withdraw their nominations. The final electoral picture will emerge after the withdrawal deadline.
Amid the contest, the BJP has also organised a public service pledge ceremony for all 44 official candidates across the 11 wards. The event is scheduled for 9 am near the statue of Dr Babasaheb Ambedkar, opposite the Gujarat Legislative Assembly complex, in the presence of Chief Minister Bhupendra Patel and Deputy Chief Minister Harsh Sanghavi.
The candidates are expected to collectively pledge their commitment to public service as the party campaigns for the civic polls.