Gujarat's Gandhinagar civic polls test BJP’s organisation as rebels enter fray

AHMEDABAD: The electoral battle for Gujarat’s capital has begun with the BJP facing an internal challenge from disgruntled workers ahead of the Gandhinagar Municipal Corporation polls.

In the previous election, the BJP, under C R Patil’s leadership, won 41 of the 44 seats across 11 wards, while Congress won two and the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) one. The BJP secured 46.49% of the votes, compared with 28.02% for Congress and 21.77% for AAP.

With Jagdish Vishwakarma at the helm of the Gujarat BJP, the civic polls are being seen as an early test of the party’s organisational strength ahead of the 2027 Assembly elections.

The BJP and Congress are contesting all 44 seats, while AAP has fielded candidates in 42. A total of 203 nomination papers were filed, including those of independents and candidates from other parties.

However, ticket distribution has triggered dissent within the BJP, with more than five party workers filing nominations as independents after being denied tickets.

According to sources, the party had received biodatas from more than 750 aspirants across 11 wards before finalising its candidate list. The decision left several aspirants disgruntled, with some expressing their resentment through WhatsApp groups and social media.

Former BJP corporator Nila Shukla has filed an independent nomination from Ward No. 5. Former Pethapur Municipality member Suresh Patel and Deepika, wife of former Pethapur Ward No. 2 chief Rajendrasinh Vaghela, are contesting independently from Ward No. 2.

Long-time BJP worker Shirish Modi has filed an independent nomination from Ward No. 10, while Vimal Patel is contesting independently from Ward No. 8.

With September 29 being the last date for withdrawal of nominations, BJP leaders are making efforts to persuade the rebels to withdraw and prevent division of votes.