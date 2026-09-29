Former Gujarat CM Shankersinh Vaghela eyes Congress return ahead of polls

AHMEDABAD: Talks are underway over the possible return of former Gujarat Chief Minister Shankersinh Vaghela to the Congress, state party president Amit Chavda said, as the State heads towards the Gandhinagar Municipal Corporation elections and an October 2 political gathering.

Chavda said discussions with the party high command were continuing and Vaghela was among several leaders whose induction was being considered. He also said several leaders dissatisfied with the BJP were in talks with the Congress and suggested that a larger political realignment could take place before Navratri.

“Discussions are underway with Shankersinh Vaghela and his supporters. Several people are looking towards the Congress after concluding that it can provide a common political platform,” Chavda said, adding that Vaghela had also been vocal in his criticism of the BJP, the RSS and Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

Chavda said the Congress was positioning itself as a common platform for leaders and groups seeking an alternative to the BJP. He claimed that dissatisfaction over issues including what the Congress describes as “vote theft” and paper leaks was contributing to political realignment in the state.

He also claimed that political developments were gaining momentum across Gujarat and that leaders from different political backgrounds could come together on a common platform. He alleged that internal differences within the BJP were creating dissatisfaction among some of its leaders.