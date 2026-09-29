Former Gujarat CM Shankersinh Vaghela eyes Congress return ahead of polls

AHMEDABAD: Talks are underway over the possible return of former Gujarat Chief Minister Shankersinh Vaghela to the Congress, state party president Amit Chavda said, as the State heads towards the Gandhinagar Municipal Corporation elections and an October 2 political gathering.
Chavda said discussions with the party high command were continuing and Vaghela was among several leaders whose induction was being considered. He also said several leaders dissatisfied with the BJP were in talks with the Congress and suggested that a larger political realignment could take place before Navratri.
“Discussions are underway with Shankersinh Vaghela and his supporters. Several people are looking towards the Congress after concluding that it can provide a common political platform,” Chavda said, adding that Vaghela had also been vocal in his criticism of the BJP, the RSS and Prime Minister Narendra Modi.
Chavda said the Congress was positioning itself as a common platform for leaders and groups seeking an alternative to the BJP. He claimed that dissatisfaction over issues including what the Congress describes as “vote theft” and paper leaks was contributing to political realignment in the state.
He also claimed that political developments were gaining momentum across Gujarat and that leaders from different political backgrounds could come together on a common platform. He alleged that internal differences within the BJP were creating dissatisfaction among some of its leaders.
Vaghela, popularly known as ‘Bapu’, had recently revived his Praja Shakti Democratic Party and spoken about contesting the 2027 Gujarat Assembly elections independently. He had also said earlier in September that it was too late for a return to the Congress and that he intended to fight the 2027 election through his own political platform.
Vaghela had broken away from the BJP in 1995 and formed the Rashtriya Janata Party (RJP). After becoming Gujarat Chief Minister with Congress support, he joined the Congress in 1998. He left the party in 2017 ahead of the Gujarat Assembly elections, with several MLAs associated with him also quitting the Congress.
He subsequently formed the Jan Vikalp Morcha, but none of its candidates won in the 2017 Assembly election. In January 2019, Vaghela joined the NCP and later served as its national general secretary before leaving the party.
In November 2024, Vaghela launched the Praja Shakti Democratic Party following a meeting at his residence, Vasant Vagdo. He later reactivated the party ahead of the 2027 Assembly election and announced plans for a political campaign beginning October 2.
The October 2 event in Gandhinagar has now drawn attention amid the talks over Vaghela’s possible return to the Congress. With the Gandhinagar Municipal Corporation election also approaching, Congress leaders are looking at Vaghela’s political network and influence in the region.
For now, there is no confirmed announcement of Vaghela formally rejoining the Congress. Chavda’s remarks indicate that discussions with Vaghela and the party high command are continuing.