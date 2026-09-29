Surat cybercrime cell arrests man linked to Dubai-based fraud syndicates after three years

AHMEDABAD: Gujarat’s Surat City Cyber Crime Cell has arrested a 38-year-old man who allegedly supplied bank accounts to Dubai-based cyber fraud syndicates and facilitated online task scams and forged digital signature frauds involving crores of rupees.

The accused, who had been evading arrest for three years, was detained at Mumbai International Airport after arriving from Dubai following a Look-Out Circular issued against him.

The arrested accused has been identified as Mohammad Sadiq Tambuwala, a resident of Zhal Apartment in Adajan Patiya, Rander Road, Surat. Police said he allegedly operated a network of bank accounts and dummy companies under the guise of employment, providing financial channels to international cybercrime syndicates in exchange for commissions.

According to investigators, Tambuwala was wanted in two separate fraud cases registered with Surat Cyber Crime Police in 2023. In the first case, cybercriminals allegedly targeted a complainant through a Telegram link, ‘mbbz4.cc’, promising attractive commissions for completing online tasks, including subscribing to YouTube channels.

After gaining the victim’s trust, the fraudsters lured him into investing larger amounts through prepaid tasks. Consequently, the complainant transferred Rs 30.20 lakh in instalments to multiple bank accounts. Although the accused initially returned Rs 30,450 as commission, they allegedly siphoned off the remaining Rs 29.89 lakh.

In the second case, the accused allegedly forged documents and created a fake Digital Signature Certificate (DSC) in the name of a complainant’s firm to access the Centre’s ICEGATE portal. Using a fabricated email ID and mobile number, they fraudulently accessed the firm’s Import-Export Code (IEC) and transferred four government-issued e-scrips worth Rs 54.25 lakh out of seven valued at Rs 95.42 lakh under the RoSCTL export scheme.