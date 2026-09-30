Gujarat HC rejects Asaram’s 20-day temporary bail plea to visit ailing wife

AHMEDABAD: Self-styled godman Asaram alias Ashumal Harpalani suffered another legal setback on Wednesday after the Gujarat High Court rejected his plea for 20-day temporary bail on humanitarian grounds to visit his ailing 83-year-old wife.

A division bench comprising Justice Gita Gopi and Justice LS Pirzada declined to grant temporary release after examining a police report on his wife’s health condition, submitted following the court’s directions on Tuesday.

The Assistant Commissioner of Police, SIT/Mahila Crime Cell, submitted the report along with a communication from the hospital and statements recorded from the two doctors treating Asaram’s wife.

Asaram’s counsel submitted that the 86-year-old was concerned about his wife’s health and sought 20-day temporary bail on humanitarian grounds to meet her.

Opposing the plea, the Public Prosecutor cited the medical reports and statements of the treating doctors, submitting that Asaram’s wife had responded well to treatment and was in a stable condition.

The prosecution further told the court that doctors expected her to be discharged within two to three days and argued that there was no medical urgency warranting Asaram’s release.

After examining the submissions and medical records, the bench noted that the police report confirmed that his wife’s condition was improving and that both treating doctors had indicated a likely discharge within two to three days.

The court consequently refused to grant temporary bail. However, it permitted Asaram to approach the Jail Superintendent for approval to communicate with his wife through video conferencing.

The latest application was filed in connection with Asaram’s pending appeal challenging his conviction and life sentence awarded by a Gandhinagar sessions court in a 2013 rape case involving one of his former followers.

Earlier this month, the Gujarat High Court had rejected his separate application seeking 20-day temporary bail based on his claim that the Rajasthan High Court had granted him 20-day parole in connection with a separate case under the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences (POCSO) Act in Jodhpur.

The Gujarat High Court subsequently permitted him to approach the Supreme Court against that decision.