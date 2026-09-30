Passenger held at Ahmedabad airport with 973g suspected hydroponic marijuana in ‘dehydrated guava’ packets

AHMEDABAD: Ahmedabad Customs’ Air Intelligence Unit (AIU) arrested a Surat-based passenger after seizing 973.23 grams of suspected hydroponic marijuana concealed in 30 food packets at Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel International Airport (SVPI) on Tuesday.

The passenger had arrived in Ahmedabad from Bangkok aboard Thai Airways flight TG-343 and was intercepted by AIU officials based on passenger profiling.

Following the interception, officers subjected his cabin baggage to a detailed examination, which led to the recovery of a paper carry bag containing two plastic packets.

The packets contained 30 small printed packets labelled as ‘dehydrated guava’. However, customs officials discovered a green-coloured substance concealed inside them.

The recovered substance was subjected to a preliminary examination using an NDPS field testing kit, which indicated the presence of ganja (marijuana). The seized contraband weighed 973.23 grams and was identified by officials as hydroponic marijuana.

Confirming the operation through its social media account, Ahmedabad Customs said, “Based on passenger profiling, AIU officers intercepted a passenger arriving from Bangkok on flight TG-343. A detailed examination of his baggage resulted in the recovery of 973.23 grams of hydroponic marijuana concealed inside 30 small food packets. The contraband was immediately seized, and the passenger was arrested under the provisions of the Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances (NDPS) Act, 1985.”

Following the seizure, Customs officials arrested the passenger under the NDPS Act and launched a further investigation to establish the source of the narcotics, trace the suspected smuggling network and identify the intended recipient of the consignment.

The investigation is focused on determining whether the passenger was transporting the contraband for an organised drug syndicate or acting on behalf of a larger trafficking network.